MY WORD: My Democrat neighbors and me

I went out Wednesday morning frustrated, as many Americans (Republicans and Democrats) were. I thought about how most of my immediate neighbors are Democrats. I did not vote Republican because I just love the man, Donald Trump, or because I hate the man, Joe Biden. I cast my vote, not based on the “lesser of two evils,” but on ideas of economics, education and national security.

I went outside to drink my coffee and read my Bible, and that’s when I thought, “What if Trump does not win? Am I going to become unneighborly? Will I stop offering to carry in groceries for little, old ladies? Will I stop holding the door for them? When their newspaper gets tossed to my step instead of theirs do I take it inside or toss it their way? Am I going to start avoiding them on my way in and out?”

No, I am going to keep the second greatest command in all the Bible:

“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Matthew 22:37-39)