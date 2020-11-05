MY WORD: My Democrat neighbors and me

I went out Wednesday morning frustrated, as many Americans (Republicans and Democrats) were. I thought about how most of my immediate neighbors are Democrats. I did not vote Republican because I just love the man, Donald Trump, or because I hate the man, Joe Biden. I cast my vote, not based on the “lesser of two evils,” but on ideas of economics, education and national security.
I went outside to drink my coffee and read my Bible, and that’s when I thought, “What if Trump does not win? Am I going to become unneighborly? Will I stop offering to carry in groceries for little, old ladies? Will I stop holding the door for them? When their newspaper gets tossed to my step instead of theirs do I take it inside or toss it their way? Am I going to start avoiding them on my way in and out?”
No, I am going to keep the second greatest command in all the Bible:
“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Matthew 22:37-39)
I hope my neighbors don’t try to avoid me if Trump wins (I’m sure my neighbors know that I voted Republican, even though I don’t have a Trump yard sign or bumper sticker). Can I ask this though? Do we seriously think that the things I listed above are the means by which we love our neighbors (holding doors, not stealing newspapers, and passing chit-chat)?
How about having meaningful conversation where we talk about our disagreements and not cuss at each other, learning details about each other’s lives, inviting your neighbor to Bible study, or praying for your neighbors by name on a regular basis?
What if all the Americans who call themselves “Christians” were as outraged at the breaking of God’s law as they are about breaking the American Constitution?
We have had four years of Democrats’ saying Trump’s activity was unlawful, then Tuesday night we began hearing about unlawful voting practices from the Democrats.
Don’t get me wrong, we need law and order. I’m asking how is it that we are sticklers for American law but have all agreed to ignore God’s law?
Preachers are refusing to preach what the Bible says about homosexuality because they’ve been turning a blind eye to adultery for decades. Preachers know that abortion is not the problem; fornication (how you make an unwanted baby) is the problem.
It’s hard to preach against recreational marijuana when half of “their church” drinks like fishes. … We’ve been ignoring God’s law.
One says, “Maybe we need to divide the country into sections?”… You know, that’s what Americans have done to the Lord’s church: fractured the body of Christ into hundreds of sects (Baptists, Catholics, Methodists, Lutherans, etc…).
Just as “partyism” is tearing America apart, “partyism” has been turning people away from God for years.
The writer is a resident of Martinsville.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!