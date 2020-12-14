MY WORD: Our history can help improve our lives

Over the past several weeks I have read and listened to the different thoughts and reasons for putting a hyphen in the name of Patrick Henry Community College. Sometimes I wonder what people’s agenda is, or perhaps it’s a way of self recognition.

How much research do they do before they start making recommendations? They emphasize that, by placing the hyphen between the Patrick and Henry, it would be indicate that the school was named for the two counties, Patrick and Henry. This changes nothing when it comes to the reasoning of the name being associated with slavery.

Henry County was formed and named in 1777. Patrick County was formed and named in 1791. Both were named after the patriot Patrick Henry, who was a slave owner but who, so it is said, did not agree with slavery and has done much to change that in latter years.

If you start trying to change yesterday to make a better tomorrow, then it will not work. You make a better tomorrow by learning from yesterday’s mistakes. When you start destroying yesterday, where does it end?

For instance, the land the college is built on was at one time part of the Beaver Hills Plantation, 30,000 acres. Are you going to tear down the college and Beaver Hills because it was owned by George Hairston, who was one of the largest slave owners in the state of Virginia?