MY WORD: Our history can help improve our lives

Over the past several weeks I have read and listened to the different thoughts and reasons for putting a hyphen in the name of Patrick Henry Community College. Sometimes I wonder what people’s agenda is, or perhaps it’s a way of self recognition.
How much research do they do before they start making recommendations? They emphasize that, by placing the hyphen between the Patrick and Henry, it would be indicate that the school was named for the two counties, Patrick and Henry. This changes nothing when it comes to the reasoning of the name being associated with slavery.
Henry County was formed and named in 1777. Patrick County was formed and named in 1791. Both were named after the patriot Patrick Henry, who was a slave owner but who, so it is said, did not agree with slavery and has done much to change that in latter years.
If you start trying to change yesterday to make a better tomorrow, then it will not work. You make a better tomorrow by learning from yesterday’s mistakes. When you start destroying yesterday, where does it end?
For instance, the land the college is built on was at one time part of the Beaver Hills Plantation, 30,000 acres. Are you going to tear down the college and Beaver Hills because it was owned by George Hairston, who was one of the largest slave owners in the state of Virginia?
If so then the old Henry County courthouse is on land donated by him. How about Chatmoss Country Club, which is built on land at one time owned by Hairston? Or the First Methodist Church of Martinsville? Do we tear these down?
I would think not. You see they are part of our history, and when you start destroying history, there is no end. Slavery was an era in history, and it is what it is.
All of us who have ancestors born and raised in the South have relatives who perhaps fought in the Civil War. That was a cause that they thought was right at that time. It’s history you can’t change, and in my opinion it should not be destroyed.
If you think that will improve things, better still, let’s learn from that history and build a better tomorrow. You can turn negatives into positives with some effort.
I am sure there are those that do not agree with the statues of the great Martin Luther King or Malcolm X, but I see no one trying to tear them down or trying to destroy that part of history. Slavery is not right, but it all goes back to our history.
Let’s not destroy any of it. I am not a highly educated person, but I have lived by trial and error, been there done that, made some bad decisions along the way. But I had enough common sense to remember all of that and tried to build a better tomorrow.
I do not want to forget that past because that is what helped me build today.
The writer lives in Collinsville.
