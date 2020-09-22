MY WORD: Please don't shed tears for President Trump

By Jim Beard
I read with astonishment a recent letter from Steve Eanes in which he depicted Donald Trump as being, essentially, persecuted by the mainstream media. He noted several qualities for which he never gets credit as well as some of what he sees as misrepresentations of “conservatives” and “any Republican president” (“The media’s commentators don’t give the president fair consideration,” Sept. 10).
At the outset, I will remind Mr. Eanes and the Bulletin’s readers of the opprobrium heaped on Obama by Fox News and Mr. Eanes himself. So, to start, it appears he can dish it out, but he can’t take it.
Now to some of Trump’s so-called qualities. Mr. Eanes says that a man who has called fallen American soldiers “losers” and “suckers” is a “veteran supporter.” Funny way of showing it, especially for a man who used phony excuses to get out of service himself and noted that his Vietnam era achievement was “avoiding STDs.” I suppose this counts as picking on Trump, although I’m simply using his own words.
Military supporter? You mean the man who abandoned our Kurdish allies to the Turks and Russians? Law and order man? You mean the man who has repeatedly disparaged the FBI and who has used the power of his office, and especially the Justice Department, to pervert our system of laws?
America Firster? You mean the man who (in 2018) said that he believed Vladimir Putin over our own intelligence agencies? Mr. Trump as job creator. Well if you like Trump’s record on that, you must really love Obama’s, After all, he created more jobs on an average annual basis than Trump.
Puts America first. Well I guess that includes misleading the public about the severity of COVID from the start and presiding over the worst national COVID response in the western world. Not just by a little either. The death and sickness rates in Europe are less than half of those in the U.S., and this result required the combined efforts of a dozen or more governments.
Make America Great? Well it doesn’t seem that Trump has managed to do that. 2020 has been the worst year for our nation in my entire adult life. Anyway, who says Democrats don’t want this nation to be great? Who says they don’t put America first. You know who doesn’t put America first? The GOP and their primary constituents in corporate boardrooms who have been exporting factory jobs (look no further than the decimation of the furniture industry here) and putting the squeeze on the middle class for the last 40 years.
Incidentally, why do you critique the characterization of the GOP as pro-gun and anti-abortion. I thought those were the two of the proud pillars of GOP policy.
The fact of the matter is this: Trump is a liar, a divider and a narcissist who thinks only of himself in all situations. Furthermore his embrace and admiration of dictators around the world (and his distain for our traditional allies, the western democracies) strongly suggests that he views democracy as a nuisance, best dispensed with. His attempts to cast aspersions on the results of past (and future) U.S. elections further substantiates this view.
So please, spare us your crocodile tears and hand-wringing.
The writer lives in Martinsville.
