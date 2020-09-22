MY WORD: Please don't shed tears for President Trump

America Firster? You mean the man who (in 2018) said that he believed Vladimir Putin over our own intelligence agencies? Mr. Trump as job creator. Well if you like Trump’s record on that, you must really love Obama’s, After all, he created more jobs on an average annual basis than Trump.

Puts America first. Well I guess that includes misleading the public about the severity of COVID from the start and presiding over the worst national COVID response in the western world. Not just by a little either. The death and sickness rates in Europe are less than half of those in the U.S., and this result required the combined efforts of a dozen or more governments.

Make America Great? Well it doesn’t seem that Trump has managed to do that. 2020 has been the worst year for our nation in my entire adult life. Anyway, who says Democrats don’t want this nation to be great? Who says they don’t put America first. You know who doesn’t put America first? The GOP and their primary constituents in corporate boardrooms who have been exporting factory jobs (look no further than the decimation of the furniture industry here) and putting the squeeze on the middle class for the last 40 years.

Incidentally, why do you critique the characterization of the GOP as pro-gun and anti-abortion. I thought those were the two of the proud pillars of GOP policy.