MY WORD: President Trump has brought on the scrutiny

Just the facts: There has never been a president who had been more scrutinized, more vilified or more investigated the Donald J. Trump. Let me be clear, he has brought all of this upon himself.
He has a history of poor behavior toward women, dishonest business practices and a distain for integrity. He persists in denials of global warming, the pandemic or the wisdom provided from military professionals or from economic pundits. He promotes world dictators and pisses off our allies by stating they are weak, and they do not support him or that they do not pay what he feels is their appropriate contribution to NATO, United Nations, or SEATO, etc.
At the same time, he pulled the USA out of trade agreements, climate change initiatives and the Iran Nuclear Agreement. We no longer have a respectful position in the world. Trump continues to soil our reputation in the world. We used to have esteem; we were a reliable power.
Recently, there are ''tell all" books by significant people, and there will be many more quotes from people who have seen and heard our president reveal his incompetence as he closes four years of turmoil. A second Trump term is what scares me.
Trump revealed he is more concerned with the damn panic to the nation than the pandemic. He has no problem promoting false panics that Democrats want to take our weapons or that caravans of rapistS and murderers are swarming over our borders.
He encouraged North Carolina voters to vote twice to assure their votes count. He has said if he does not win the election it is fixed or invalid and hinted he will not accept the results. He uses these and other scare tactics to panic our nation and to incite his base of voters. Be assured, ballots will be counted.
His excuse for not telling the nation all the facts on COVID-19 was that he did not want to panic our nation. This is plain outrageous. How would he have handled the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941, or the 9/11 disaster 19 years ago?
He then made it worse by not following the advice of scientists or existing protocols on handling pandemics. To this day he will not follow distancing, masking or hand-washing precautions. Instead he mocks wearing masks, holds rallies and conventions that risk spikes in the virus to the very voters he needs. It is like a death wish to his re-election. He has said “we are turning the corner” in this virus. Possibly he meant the "coroner" instead of "corner."
If we, the people, pay attention to just the facts, we will know how to get out of the panic and embarrassment of this president. Once more, please vote.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.
