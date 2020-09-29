MY WORD: President Trump has brought on the scrutiny

Just the facts: There has never been a president who had been more scrutinized, more vilified or more investigated the Donald J. Trump. Let me be clear, he has brought all of this upon himself.

He has a history of poor behavior toward women, dishonest business practices and a distain for integrity. He persists in denials of global warming, the pandemic or the wisdom provided from military professionals or from economic pundits. He promotes world dictators and pisses off our allies by stating they are weak, and they do not support him or that they do not pay what he feels is their appropriate contribution to NATO, United Nations, or SEATO, etc.

At the same time, he pulled the USA out of trade agreements, climate change initiatives and the Iran Nuclear Agreement. We no longer have a respectful position in the world. Trump continues to soil our reputation in the world. We used to have esteem; we were a reliable power.

Recently, there are ''tell all" books by significant people, and there will be many more quotes from people who have seen and heard our president reveal his incompetence as he closes four years of turmoil. A second Trump term is what scares me.