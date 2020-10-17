MY WORD: Primary care is key to taking control of your health

Since the onset of COVID-19, many of us have probably focused more intently on our health than ever before – paying close attention to how we are feeling, staying alert to any signs that we might not be well and doing what we can to stay healthy. While a pandemic is certainly a bad thing, being more in tune with and focused on our health is definitely a good thing. Typically, most of us will visit a doctor when we are sick, experiencing a new health problem or are in pain. However, to optimize our health, it is important that we visit our primary care provider for regular check-ups – even when we are well.