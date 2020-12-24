MY WORD: Reflections on friendship

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dillard Norman for years has offered his thoughts on Christmas Eve as a card to readers of the Bulletin.
This time of year I always get real nostalgic and think of the things that I am thankful for. Aside from family, my greatest treasure is friends.
It is hard to really define a friend, but the best I can do is someone who knows all your faults and can love you anyway.
Some come by accident – the kid that bloodied your nose in the second grade, the ones you got from your dad, the ones that go back so far you don’t even remember where you met. Mine come in different shapes, ages, sizes and skin color. I have always been glad that they don’t have a price on them; I couldn’t afford mine.
When you are young you don’t give it too much thought. They either are or they are not – doesn’t matter.
But as we make our trips around the sun, things don’t always go as planned. When things don’t go right, we wonder where our friends are.
I pick mine for life, and they sometimes don’t suit my other friends. They are stuck with me for life.
Unfortunately, I lost contact with a lot of mine, and many others left too soon. Thankfully I have reconnected with a number through the internet.
Hard times will come. In a crisis you will wonder where your friends are. But they will show up.
Some will send a card, some will call, but the ultimate is the ones that will come.
I don’t fault the ones that don’t come. We all feel that we don’t know what to say. Most of the time we won’t, but I don’t remember what anyone said. But you will remember that the came and how they made you feel.
There are the special ones that lie just a little to make you feel better and can remember you as better than you were.
Someday I think we will remember that the best portion of a good man’s life is his little nameless acts of kindness and love.
A bit of painful experience that comes from bad judgement: Most friendships can be saved by being the first to apologize and shut up.
Thankfully friends are where you find them. I am finding a lot of mine now at Food Lion. Strangers are just friends we haven’t met yet.
My wish is that I can be in a friend’s mine, heart and prayers. That will make me rich.
Wrap yourself around pleasant memories, surround yourself with family and friends. Have yourself a very merry Christmas.
The writer lives in Irisburg.