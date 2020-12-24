MY WORD: Reflections on friendship

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dillard Norman for years has offered his thoughts on Christmas Eve as a card to readers of the Bulletin.

This time of year I always get real nostalgic and think of the things that I am thankful for. Aside from family, my greatest treasure is friends.

It is hard to really define a friend, but the best I can do is someone who knows all your faults and can love you anyway.

Some come by accident – the kid that bloodied your nose in the second grade, the ones you got from your dad, the ones that go back so far you don’t even remember where you met. Mine come in different shapes, ages, sizes and skin color. I have always been glad that they don’t have a price on them; I couldn’t afford mine.

When you are young you don’t give it too much thought. They either are or they are not – doesn’t matter.

But as we make our trips around the sun, things don’t always go as planned. When things don’t go right, we wonder where our friends are.

I pick mine for life, and they sometimes don’t suit my other friends. They are stuck with me for life.