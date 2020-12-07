MY WORD: Some good advice about Christians' debates

I have been following a series of exchanges that began in September before the election. I believe it was a letter by Pastor Gary Hughes about political preference ("These are the reasons I'm voting Republican," Sept. 17) that caught the attention of a young man identifying himself as Caleb Robertson ("Some questions about why Baptists are," Sept. 24). Soon after Robertson wrote about another pastor, a Rev. Jim Pence, on another subject, music in worship ("A proposed music debate," Nov. 16).
Initially my intent was to answer Robertson’s questions about Baptist’s and baptism, but I realized that deeper questions needed to be addressed. As these newspaper conversations continued, I could look back and see myself in many of Robertson's comments and questions, basically wanting to know why so many denominations and traditions are present in this thing we call Christianity.
Humbly I can tell you I do not have an answer for that. I have studied it for 40 years attempting to follow historically and theologically the “way.” This was the early first century name for a new covenant belief centered around Jesus Christ and the redemption of mankind that resulted from his perfect sacrifice and atonement for our sins.
It was in Antioch of Syria that the disciples were first called Christians (Acts 11:26). Hard to know if this was complimentary or derogatory, but it stuck.
My intention here is only to give a bit of advice to all parties and interested readers. Years ago I was introduced to a book by C.S. Lewis, titled “Mere Christianity.” In the preface he explains why he came to pen the work.
I will use several of his statements to express my advice. He states that, “In the first place questions which divide Christians from one another often involve points of High Theology or even ecclesiastical history, which ought never be treated except by real experts. … And secondly, I think we must admit that the discussion of these disputed points has no tendency to bring an outsider into the Christian fold.”
When it comes to debates and discussions there is also the danger of impasse, he says, ”One of the things Christians are disagreed on is the importance of their disagreements. When two Christians of different denominations start arguing, it is usually not long before one asks the other if such-and such point ‘really matters’ and the other replies: ‘Matter, why it’s absolutely essential.’"
Lewis sums up his preface by presenting Christianity as a house with a hallway that contains doors that open to rooms. “If I can bring anyone into that hall, I shall have done what I attempted. But it is the rooms, not the hall that there are fires and chairs and meals. The hall is a place to wait in, a place from which to try the various doors, not a place to live in.”
He finished with the best wisdom I can find on the subject. “When you have reached your own room, be kind to those who have chosen different doors, and to those still in the hall. If they are wrong they need your prayers all the more; and if they are your enemies, then you are under orders to pray for them. This is one of the rules that is common to the whole house.”
Thank you for your time and attention, and may God richly bless you all.
The writer lives in Patrick Springs.
