MY WORD: Some good advice about Christians' debates

My intention here is only to give a bit of advice to all parties and interested readers. Years ago I was introduced to a book by C.S. Lewis, titled “Mere Christianity.” In the preface he explains why he came to pen the work.

I will use several of his statements to express my advice. He states that, “In the first place questions which divide Christians from one another often involve points of High Theology or even ecclesiastical history, which ought never be treated except by real experts. … And secondly, I think we must admit that the discussion of these disputed points has no tendency to bring an outsider into the Christian fold.”

When it comes to debates and discussions there is also the danger of impasse, he says, ”One of the things Christians are disagreed on is the importance of their disagreements. When two Christians of different denominations start arguing, it is usually not long before one asks the other if such-and such point ‘really matters’ and the other replies: ‘Matter, why it’s absolutely essential.’"