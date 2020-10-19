MY WORD: Some questions to ask before voting

Recently I sent a letter to encourage not only that everyone vote but that they cast their vote based on the issues and not on party ("Let's vote for democracy, not for party," My Word, Sept. 13).

The point being, in my opinion, that most politicians and far too many journalists are not politically biased and, frankly more interested in what party wins the election than in what is truly best to ensure the preservation of our Democracy. This is a follow up to that letter.

I’ve lived in this country all my life, and I have voted in every election, national and local, since I came of age – even when away at college and in the military. Although I registered in 1968 as a Democrat, I’ve always tried to vote the issues and in so doing have voted for not only Democrats but Republicans, independents and a few write-ins.

There were times when the positions of the candidates were really not that far apart. Other times the differences were more obvious. But in my lifetime the platforms of the two major parties have never come close to being as far apart as this year. This election will probably have far reaching implications on what this country will look like for the next generation – our children and grandchildren.

Following are some of the questions I will be asking myself before I vote: