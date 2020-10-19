MY WORD: Some questions to ask before voting

Recently I sent a letter to encourage not only that everyone vote but that they cast their vote based on the issues and not on party ("Let's vote for democracy, not for party," My Word, Sept. 13).
The point being, in my opinion, that most politicians and far too many journalists are not politically biased and, frankly more interested in what party wins the election than in what is truly best to ensure the preservation of our Democracy. This is a follow up to that letter.
I’ve lived in this country all my life, and I have voted in every election, national and local, since I came of age – even when away at college and in the military. Although I registered in 1968 as a Democrat, I’ve always tried to vote the issues and in so doing have voted for not only Democrats but Republicans, independents and a few write-ins.
There were times when the positions of the candidates were really not that far apart. Other times the differences were more obvious. But in my lifetime the platforms of the two major parties have never come close to being as far apart as this year. This election will probably have far reaching implications on what this country will look like for the next generation – our children and grandchildren.
Following are some of the questions I will be asking myself before I vote:
- What’s better – controlled immigration or open borders?
- Is abortion on demand (including late term) OK?
- Is the Affordable Health Care act working for my family and me (premiums, deductibles, etc.) or is something different needed?
- Should corporations pay a higher tax rate here than in other countries that are competing for our jobs?
- Should we spend more or less money to support law enforcement?
- Should we spend more or less money to support the military?
- Do I agree or disagree with the current foreign policy initiative – especially in the Middle East?
- Am I OK with our country being energy independent even if it means continuing the use of “fracking” technology?
- Do I believe in more gun control?
- Do I believe the Supreme Court should continue to be structured as it has been since 1869 or does it need changing?
- Do I believe something different needs to be done to deal with the issues the inner cities in our country are facing (crime, school choice, jobs, housing, etc.) or should we continue the policies of the last 40-50 years?
- Does my personal opinion of either of the candidates (good or bad) warrant my voting in favor of issues that might threaten the preservation of our Democracy?
There are other issues to think about but these are the main ones I’ll be considering as I make my choices on November 3.
Again it is so important that we all vote and that we vote for what we think in our hearts is truly best for this country and the next generation – not based on what biased politicians and journalist tell us “we should think.”
The writer lives in Callands.
