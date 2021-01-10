MY WORD: Some tips on starting the year healthy

A new year is always an opportunity for a fresh start. A new beginning. That’s one of the big reasons so many of us set New Year’s resolutions. Turning the page on the calendar gives us a chance to turn the page on unhealthy habits, resolve to be better, healthier versions of ourselves and look to the future with hope for what’s to come.

As we look ahead, there is certainly much to be hopeful for in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As more effective treatments have been instituted and with exceptionally effective vaccines on the way, we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Even so, it is still essential to our health and the health of others that we continue to do all we physically can to stop the spread of this disease – by continuing to wear our masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene – until the pandemic is safely at an end.

In addition to these essential precautions, there are a few key things that can help you get and stay healthy for 2021 and beyond. So, if you’re looking to make a couple resolutions to take better care of yourself, these are a great place to start. After all, there’s no better time to focus on your health than right now.