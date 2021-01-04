MY WORD: Supporting Trump doesn't make a 'cult'

Many on our side feel that we are being pushed, criticized and ostracized among other names because we are Trump supporters and do not feel this election was fairly won.

Our side is getting sick and tired of being accused of being anti-American when we do not go along with policies that are perpetuated by liberal propaganda.

We are called the go-to word "racist" because we support and back a non-career politician who did what most of them don't, which is to help American citizens. All of this, along with what we consider a truly suspect election, is creating some very strong angry feelings among many of us who voted for a man who followed up on his promises after being elected.

Promises don’t always come in the form of a gift from Santa Claus with all kinds of stuff. But President Trump introduced programs and solutions that have made us energy-independent, lowered taxes, rebuilt our military and did not apologize for our American greatness.

Some of us out here feel that we are being led down a very dangerous path of pushing conservatives to the limit by stifling our voices on social media, pushing for an overbearing government, belittling us in the mainstream media and failing to listen to anyone questioning this past election.

We are some very angry people, and it is getting to the boiling point. We are fully concerned that no one is listening to them.

The writer lives in Spencer.