MY WORD: The bishop is missing a chance for a lesson of love

I have been very concerned about this entire situation involving Father Mark White. Why is a loved and respected priest who faithfully served two small parishes in southwest Virginia being subjected to such harsh and unfair treatment by the bishop, including suspension from his priestly faculties?”
Father Mark has brought disillusioned members back into the church. His love for God and devotion to the priesthood are unquestionable. His advice and counsel have helped so many (including myself). The two parishes that he served have flourished. Two current seminarians came from the St. Francis of Assisi parish. So, what is the issue?
Bishop Barry Knestout's concern over Father Mark’s blog, in which he addressed the issues of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, including questions about the delay in receiving the long-awaited McCarrick Report and also was critical of the actions of the hierarchy -- in my opinion, well-deserved -- is the issue. I love my Catholic faith and believe in the faith teachings of the church, but I cannot deny or close my eyes to the problems within the hierarchy.
My opinion is that Bishop Knestout, former secretary to the disgraced and now-laicized former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, is doing everything in his power to destroy the influence and voice of Father Mark White. I suspect this may be out of his wish to please those who helped him become a bishop, as well as out of fear for his own future “rise in the ranks,” or being negatively impacted in some way. The bishop may have struggled these past two years with a degree of paranoia relating to his connection with the case of McCarrick.
The bishop, in his “Letter to the Clergy and Faithful of the Diocese,” dated July 30, 2018, wrote: “Throughout the time that I was in Washington, I can tell you I was not approached by anyone with any allegations or evidence of sexual harassment or abuse involving the Cardinal.” What a careful statement. He avoided saying he did not know, only stating no one asked.
Parishioner phone calls to the diocese regarding Father Mark’s situation have proven fruitless. Many have written to the bishop, with no reply.
A notable exception: on July 6, I wrote a letter to the bishop requesting a meeting. His reply denied the request as follows: “Since I am not at liberty to discuss confidential priest personnel matters with you and the other members you represent, a meeting would not be appropriate.”
I found this extremely strange in view of the fact that the bishop had chosen some weeks earlier to publicize the entire matter in the Martinsville Bulletin. In my opinion, this, plus his letters to parishioners about the matter, totally disregarded any respect for “confidential priest personnel matters.”
I, as well as others, have sent letters to Marc Cardinal Oulettet (Rome), the Apostolic Nuncio (D.C.) and Archbishop Lori in Baltimore. None have replied.
The bishop chose on April 18 to arrive unexpectedly to concelebrate Mass in Rocky Mount, which was live-streamed then because of the virus. I watched in disbelief as the bishop used the time for the homily to present his “case” against Father Mark White. To me, this was an attempt to turn the parishioners against their priest!
I stood helpless on May 9, as the men changed the locks on the doors of St. Francis of Assisi church. I was now locked out of my own church to which I had previously had access. A call to Father Kevin Segerblom afterwards advised me that I would not be receiving a replacement key.
I am dismayed now by how often I hear of another person who has decided to leave the Catholic faith because of the actions of this bishop. One person who had hoped to become a deacon left the church both hurt and disgusted.
Father Mark White does not deserve this treatment. He has worked for reconciliation with the bishop, and it has been ignored and/or rebuffed.
The best example of Christian love the bishop could have given to this skeptical, doubting world would have been to seek reconciliation with Father White. Instead what the world sees is a bishop willing to hurt or destroy a beloved and faithful priest who dared to tell the truth about the sexual scandal.
Sadly, Father Mark White is not the bishop’s first “victim,” and I fear unfortunately may not be his last. May God watch over him and keep him safe.
The writer lives in Roanoke and attends St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount.
