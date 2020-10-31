MY WORD: The moral of a story once from Dr. Seuss

As the calendar moves closer to Nov. 3, Americans will continue to be bombarded by political ads and replays of debates and town halls where candidates attempt to explain their differing approaches and policies to solve problems of concern to voters.
One area of political promotion relies on the skills of cartoonists, who capture in illustrations and captions the effects of a candidate’s actions and words on the lives of constituents and provide insights into the values and the level of empathy that a candidate is willing and able to bring to the job of governing.
During WW II, Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, used political cartoons to deplore racism and denounce Hitler, Mussolini and the America First activists intent on keeping the U.S. out of that war. One of his cartoons pictured a grandmother figure wearing a sweater emblazoned with “America First” reading a fairytale to her grandchildren with the caption “…and the Wolf chewed up the children and spit out their bones.…But those were Foreign Children and it really doesn’t matter.”
Seuss’ cartoon is indeed prescient when we hear the most recent news about the consequences of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy begun in 2017 of separating Central American families seeking asylum in the U.S. Immigrant parents were deported back to their home countries, and their children were left behind to be “monitored” by federal agencies while being housed initially in cages, sleeping on cement floors and often denied basic hygienic items, such as soap and toothpaste.
The American Academy of Pediatricians described this confinement as “government-sanctioned child abuse.” Record-keeping during the separation process was so inadequate that today, three years after the family separation policy was initiated, there are still 545 children waiting to be reunited with their parents.
As we consider whether to give Donald Trump another four years to try to lead this nation forward during a time of unprecedented challenges from a pandemic that threatens the health and financial security of American families, we would do well to remember his response to Central American families desperate to find sanctuary in our country.
Do American families matter to Trump? Or will they suffer under his leadership from the same lack of compassion apparent in some areas of the American body politic during WW II and so aptly illustrated by Dr. Seuss decades ago?
The writer lives in Ridgeway.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!