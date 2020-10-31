MY WORD: The moral of a story once from Dr. Seuss

As the calendar moves closer to Nov. 3, Americans will continue to be bombarded by political ads and replays of debates and town halls where candidates attempt to explain their differing approaches and policies to solve problems of concern to voters.

One area of political promotion relies on the skills of cartoonists, who capture in illustrations and captions the effects of a candidate’s actions and words on the lives of constituents and provide insights into the values and the level of empathy that a candidate is willing and able to bring to the job of governing.

During WW II, Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, used political cartoons to deplore racism and denounce Hitler, Mussolini and the America First activists intent on keeping the U.S. out of that war. One of his cartoons pictured a grandmother figure wearing a sweater emblazoned with “America First” reading a fairytale to her grandchildren with the caption “…and the Wolf chewed up the children and spit out their bones.…But those were Foreign Children and it really doesn’t matter.”