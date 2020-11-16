MY WORD: This is what Donald Trump has done

In 47 years, have the Democrats or their presidential candidate done anything about prison reform? No, Donald Trump did that.
In 8 Years of an Obama White House, was the funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities ever locked in? No, Donald Trump did that.
With 10 years of the Affordable Care Act, has affordable health care ever been realized? No, but Donald Trump was working on it.
During the last administration were there enterprise zones created or funded in impoverished cities in America? No, Donald Trump did that, too.
With the Obama administration, was peace ever brokered in the Middle East? No, Donald Trump did that.
Were our trade deals that put America last ever renegotiated under the Obama presidency?
No, Donald Trump did that.
Was a pallet of cash delivered to Iran in the past 3 1/2 years? No, Obama did that.
Time after time, accusations have been made of Donald Trump’s corruption, only to find out that it was actually perpetrated by the people who were against him.
Over the full term of Barack Obama’s administration, did he ever go without a paycheck to show his love for the job and country? No, in fact he came out of a $400,000-per-year job and bought a multimillion-dollar estate. Apparently, President Obama was better at his family’s economy than he was with the U.S. economy.
Donald Trump has donated every paycheck to a charity, receiving no pay for the work he has done in the White House, and taken the U.S. economy into new heights, with a record setting GDP in the third quarter of 2020, even with a pandemic.
And, yet, one party and their leaders are touted as the party for the minority but did nothing for the minorities, and the other has been labeled as racist and bigoted but did more than has ever been done.
If you don’t like Donald Trump’s rhetoric but love hearing from your candidate that “poor kids are just as smart as white kids”, and that Barack Obama is clean and articulate, then Biden is definitely the leader for you.
I sure hope your pantry is full. It might get interesting in the near future.
The writer is a resident of Martinsville.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!