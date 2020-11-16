MY WORD: This is what Donald Trump has done

In 47 years, have the Democrats or their presidential candidate done anything about prison reform? No, Donald Trump did that.

In 8 Years of an Obama White House, was the funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities ever locked in? No, Donald Trump did that.

With 10 years of the Affordable Care Act, has affordable health care ever been realized? No, but Donald Trump was working on it.

During the last administration were there enterprise zones created or funded in impoverished cities in America? No, Donald Trump did that, too.

With the Obama administration, was peace ever brokered in the Middle East? No, Donald Trump did that.

Were our trade deals that put America last ever renegotiated under the Obama presidency?

No, Donald Trump did that.

Was a pallet of cash delivered to Iran in the past 3 1/2 years? No, Obama did that.

Time after time, accusations have been made of Donald Trump’s corruption, only to find out that it was actually perpetrated by the people who were against him.