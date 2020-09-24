MY WORD: Trump's efforts, word pales compared to Churchill's

As the war dragged on, Churchill reached beyond his own island to the “New World”, the United States, and to a former adversary, Russia, for help to secure additional hardware and troops needed to ensure victory. When the blitz of London by the German Luftwaffe exposed the British people and property to days and nights of bombing, Churchill would make regular trips to the blocks of destruction, stopping to listen to, comfort and to weep with traumatized victims.

In contrast to Churchill’s leadership style in World War II, Trump’s strategy for handling a pandemic has been to publicly discount it, to politicize it and to deny respect and compassion to its victims. From the first reports of the viral outbreak in China, Trump reacted as if denying entry to the U.S. to people from China was sufficient to protect American citizens from the disease. In his news conferences he focused on the small numbers of positive cases and the few deaths in the U.S.