MY WORD: Trump's efforts, word pales compared to Churchill's

Bob Woodward, associate editor of The Washington Post and author of the new book "Rage," provides readers with a behind-the-scenes report on the actions and motivations of President Donald Trump. In taped interviews with Woodward, Trump reveals that he intentionally chose to mislead the American people when initially speaking to them about the seriousness of COVID-19. Trump justifies his efforts to keep the facts of the virus, its lethality, its threat to all ages, its medium of spread -- the air -- as a conscious choice to inspire Americans' confidence in his leadership and promote calm in the face of the disease.
In the days following the release of Woodward's tapes, Trump’s press secretary has defended the “sanitizing” of the initial reports as the actions of a strong and confident leader similar to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as he led the British people in their struggle to resist and ultimately defeat the Nazi regime. This favorable comparison of Trump’s leadership style to Churchill’s wartime leadership falls apart when the prime minister’s actions and words are examined.
Churchill was proactive, public collaborative and imminently empathetic when facing the challenges of leading the British military response against the advancing armies and air forces of the Nazi regime. He doggedly faced down opponents in Parliament who demanded appeasement with Hitler’s regime and instead pushed all departments of the British government to coordinate and to mobilize to build a powerful war machine.
As the war dragged on, Churchill reached beyond his own island to the “New World”, the United States, and to a former adversary, Russia, for help to secure additional hardware and troops needed to ensure victory. When the blitz of London by the German Luftwaffe exposed the British people and property to days and nights of bombing, Churchill would make regular trips to the blocks of destruction, stopping to listen to, comfort and to weep with traumatized victims.
In contrast to Churchill’s leadership style in World War II, Trump’s strategy for handling a pandemic has been to publicly discount it, to politicize it and to deny respect and compassion to its victims. From the first reports of the viral outbreak in China, Trump reacted as if denying entry to the U.S. to people from China was sufficient to protect American citizens from the disease. In his news conferences he focused on the small numbers of positive cases and the few deaths in the U.S.
Trump ’s failure to model the mask-wearing and social-distancing recommended by his own virus task force only reinforced his false premise that the virus was not a serious problem, a belief that his devoted base took as gospel. His supporters gathered unprotected at rallies throughout the spring and summer producing what scientists call “super-spreader” events and contributing to the current positive U.S. infection rates of more than 6 million and a death rate of now more than 200,000 souls.
From Trump’s first news conference on the virus 'til today there are few times when he has expressed sadness over the loss of life among his countrymen. His claim to Woodward that he misinformed the American public because he wanted to avoid panic and show confidence as their leader rings hollow when we consider the words of Churchill, when he talked of his own constituents: “The British people can face any misfortune with fortitude and buoyancy as long as they are convinced that those in charge of their affairs are not deceiving them or are not dwelling in a fool’s paradise.”
We deserve to have a president who is confident of our ability to handle crises just as our British counterparts did in WW II. We deserve the truth and the compassion of our president.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!