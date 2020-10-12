MY WORD: We each must become a 'watchman' for this election

Following the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, many Americans of both parties and independents alike felt disappointment, disillusionment, disgust and anger.
Instead of a lively debate over differing policies that would affect the lives of Americans for years to come, viewers were exposed to a free-for-all reminiscent of a playground confrontation between two grade-schoolers. Instead of policy detail and promotion, we heard 90 minutes of name-calling and character attacks from both men and, in the case of Trump, bullying and almost constant interruptions of Biden and the moderator, Chris Wallace.
Also disturbing were the efforts of our president to repeatedly cast the ongoing election process and its ultimate result as unfair and likely fraudulent and therefore undeserving of his acceptance.
After maligning the election process and bulldozing his way through the debate, Trump capped his first official debate performance before the American electorate by promising to call-out racist and violent actions of white nationalist groups instructing one such group, The Proud Boys, to “stand back and stand by,” a not-so-subtle appeal to the dark side of his voter base.
After the first debate, aptly characterized by NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie as an “amazing disgrace,” it would be easy to seek other viewing options on upcoming debate nights. Pundits agreed that the first effort was truly a “lost opportunity" for voters to hear the candidates present and defend their policies to deal with the challenges in health care, immigration, education and racial equality facing this nation.
Yet, as responsible Americans living in a republic, we are obligated to participate in an election process to select our leaders at specified intervals as stipulated by law; this process historically includes debates and voting toward the goal of a peaceful transition of power, not a guaranteed continuation as in an authoritarian regime.
So participate we must, but we can also call-out candidates for leadership whose behavior and words do not represent the best of America.
Each of us can be a “watchman,” tasked with the job of helping protect and promote the health and security of this great nation.
"For thus hath the Lord said unto me, Go, set a watchman, let him declare what he seeth.”
—Isaiah 21:6
The writer lives in Ridgeway.
