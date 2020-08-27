MY WORD: We have a crisis that goes beyond race

By George B. Viele
Our country is in danger. Has been for a long time. Liberty. Life. The respect for others.
There are other words that come to mind. Eugenics. Abortion. Infant. Fetus. Life. Murder. Infanticide. In order to help assure that we are all on the same page, court or field for the meaning of those last words, I am quoting definitions from the American-Webster Dictionary.
To the reader I ask that you draw your own conclusions or meaning of these last words in relation to the statement “black lives matter.”
Eugenics: The study of hereditary improvement of the human race by controlled selective breeding.
Abortion: Induced termination of pregnancy before the embryo or fetus is viable.
Fetus: In humans the unborn young from the eve of the eighty week after conception to birth.
Infant: A child in the earliest period of life.
Infanticide: The killing of an infant.
Life: (3) A living being: (4) The interval between birth and death.
Murder: The unlawful killing of one human being by another.
Columnist Kathleen Parker wrote about her “Occasional Muse” William Van Dusen Wishard (“Needed unity, optimism are absent,” May 8), who believed we humans are caught up in a head-spinning era of change and a resulting crisis of meaning and identity.
And the pandemic has brought this unforgettable change. And so it is today, when Margaret Sanger’s belief has become to fruition.
Sanger, a birth control activist and a racist, created what eventually became the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. This organization has aborted millions of black babies.
It is not my intent to introduce politics in this discussion, but it helps to clarify individuals and their values of life, liberty and freedom.
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, said this about Margaret Sanger: “I admire Margaret Sanger enormously, her courage, her tenacity, her vision.”
Thus the “elites” in our country, including Gov. Ralph Northam, who accepts and advocated infanticide, to the pro-abortionists in both political parties with their strong belief in technological progress, would have no delirious affect on moral belief in dignity or human rights reign. The nagging question that we in society must continue to ask is, “If a fetus is not a human being, then what is it?”
One writer answered by saying, “If the fetus is an inconvenient life, what values to other inconvenient lives enjoy in modern society?”
Which brings us down to the elderly, the disabled. Those in power are now deliberating on how we should get the vaccines for COVID-19. Will rationing of the vaccine be considered? Who decides whose life is more important? More valued?
We, today, have reached the tipping point of the concept of “what does it mean to be human as we Sail to Byzantium.”
The writer lives in Martinsville.
