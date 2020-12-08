MY WORD: We have our very own 'Horton'

Remember Horton, Dr. Seuss’s courageous and compassionate elephant who races ahead of an angry mob of fellow jungle denizens intent on destroying the tiny community of Whos living on a speck of dust that Horton has discovered?

During his ordeal, Horton issues a clarion call to his jungle friends, proclaiming that “a person’s a person no matter how small.” This appeal to remember that everyone deserves respect no matter their size or life situation has resonated with generations of readers of all ages hungry for a tale where an unlikely hero rescues victims of undeserved threats and violence perpetrated by powerful adversaries.

Today, we have a new Horton, one who does not reside in a jungle but in the state of Georgia. There, an election official named Gabriel Sterling held a news conference where his audience was the national press corps. Sterling called-out President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senators for not condemning threats of violence made by individuals and groups against state election workers who had presided over the recount of votes cast by Georgia voters during the Presidential election of 2020.

Sterling predicted that if Trump and Republican Senators did not encourage their supporters to cease their violent threats and actions, “someone was going to be hurt, shot or killed. “