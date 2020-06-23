MY WORD: We need to fight harder against COVID-19

The deadly COVID-19 virus has been attacking populations around the world for months. COVID respects no boundaries, walls, security treaties, weapon or weather systems. It is immune to the railing of hyperbolic politicians and seemingly deaf to the prayers of the faithful. No age, gender, race or socio-economic group have been spared its ravages.
The global battle for control and treatment of this virus is being led by scientists with expertise in infectious diseases who work round the clock in their labs to develop testing, treatments and vaccines necessary to identify, alleviate the symptoms and strengthen the resistance of populations to future infections. Legions of dedicated doctors, nurses and emergency-responders comfort and treat the infected populations. Statisticians collect data to track the spread of the disease. Governments race to prop up economies struggling with staggering unemployment and loss of community services through business closures.
Today, the battle against this virus continues, seemingly awaiting the discovery of treatments and vaccines. Yet there is hope, even now, that behaviors of ordinary citizens can affect change that promises to slow the spread of this disease. Scientists and medical personnel agree that the use of social distancing, masks and hand washing improve the odds for successfully resisting the attacks of this virus. Indeed, there is mounting evidence of the effectiveness of these behaviors coming in from around the world.
There is also increasing pressure to reopen businesses, schools and churches that have been closed to reduce contact during the pandemic. As the re-openings occur, there are those who would set aside the hygiene practices from earlier in the battle even though there is ample evidence that such behavior results in dangerous virus spikes.
Here in the U.S. President Trump, who from the start of the pandemic has chaffed and even ignored the personal protective behaviors recommended by his own COVID Task Force, now wants to resume his campaign for re-election using his signature rallies inside conventions centers in front of thousands of supporters, shouting and standing shoulder-to- shoulder without the requirement of masks.
It remains for us, as citizens, to accept responsibility for our own behavior as it relates to the spread of this deadly disease. When we practice reasonable social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing, we help protect the health and the economic security of ourselves, our loved ones, our communities and our nation.
In November, we need to vote for men and women who themselves practice responsible behavior in the face of what will likely still be a formidable adversary.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.