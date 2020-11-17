MY WORD: What happened to our decency?

President Trump loves to say how much he supports our veterans, so much so that he likes to take credit for passing the Veteran’s Choice act, signed into law by Barack Obama in 2014. But let’s look at his actual record.

He has no respect for those who have served our country. This began with his reprehensible assault on a true American hero, John McCain. It continued when he accepted a purple heart from a veteran and, instead of gracefully declining the offer as any decent human being would have done, he gleefully declared that his Vietnam service consisted of “avoiding STD’s”.

Then there are the reports of Trump's saying that those who lost their lives in the service of their country are suckers and losers. I know that Trump has denied this, that a lot of people don’t believe he said this, but I would make two points.

First, such comments would be fully in character with a malignant narcissist who can’t understand any service except service to self. Second, He has lied more than 20,000 times in the past four years, including repeating lies he sees as particularly advantageous to furthering his personal interests.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 20,000 times, shame on me.