MY WORD: What happened to our decency?

President Trump loves to say how much he supports our veterans, so much so that he likes to take credit for passing the Veteran’s Choice act, signed into law by Barack Obama in 2014. But let’s look at his actual record.
He has no respect for those who have served our country. This began with his reprehensible assault on a true American hero, John McCain. It continued when he accepted a purple heart from a veteran and, instead of gracefully declining the offer as any decent human being would have done, he gleefully declared that his Vietnam service consisted of “avoiding STD’s”.
Then there are the reports of Trump's saying that those who lost their lives in the service of their country are suckers and losers. I know that Trump has denied this, that a lot of people don’t believe he said this, but I would make two points.
First, such comments would be fully in character with a malignant narcissist who can’t understand any service except service to self. Second, He has lied more than 20,000 times in the past four years, including repeating lies he sees as particularly advantageous to furthering his personal interests.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 20,000 times, shame on me.
Now I know that many Trump supporters don’t trust the “mainstream media,” so I guess the question is who do they trust? Russian trolls? Internet conspiracy theorists that have been debunked again and again? The National Enquirer? Certainly Fox News, a foreign-owned network that, by its own definition, isn’t a news network at all.
The bottom line seems to be that many Trump supporters believe only Trump and his toadies, despite the fact that they are known liars. Finally, I don’t understand the response of Trump and his followers to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Downplaying or even denying it as hundreds of thousands die, refusing to follow the advice of scientists, promoting fake cures and, most insidious, refusing the simple act of wearing a mask, a device designed not only to protect the wearer but, more importantly, to protect the most vulnerable among us.
That this has become a political issue, largely because of Trump, is a measure the low regard some people now have for even the smallest sacrifice in the name of the common good. Shameful.
Frankly, I just don’t understand what has happened to this country. As Joseph Welch said during the McCarthy hearings 67 years ago, “At long last, have you no decency?”
The writer is a resident of Martinsville.
