Nichols: Protect free speech

To the editor:

A recent tweet: “Maybe free speech is a bad idea afterall”—yz @mastaprocras.

Most of the anger and fear aimed at Elon Musk’s recent offer to purchase Twitter is not principled opposition. How do I know? I don’t recall a comparable fuss that hedge funds have purchased local newspapers across the country. I’m not aware of any major complaints with the current board members of Twitter using their own platform, nor with Jeff Bezos purchasing the Washington Post.

I stand by my personal belief that independently owned public or private businesses are free to promote or restrict whomever they legally choose, pre- and post-Elon. I am also legitimately concerned that people are so blinded by personal hatred—on both sides—that they are now openly willing to sacrifice their first amendment freedom

As a Christian who assembles with the Church of Christ in Martinsville, it may surprise you that I support the freedom of speech of Chaz Stevens, a Florida activist petitioning the local government to remove the Bible from Florida school districts. The Bible is full of ‘mature’ content. That’s his right to petition and I don’t believe the government has a right or responsibility to teach religion or ideology—that belongs in our homes.

I ‘freely’ admit that freedom of speech is a slippery slope, but it should transcend our personal animosities.

Joseph Nichols

Martinsville

