OUR WORD: How the pandemic made Sovah Health better

As we enter a season of giving thanks, we have been reflecting on the unprecedented challenges that our community and our team at Sovah Health have faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. More specifically, we have been intentionally looking for every possible silver lining in a time when – let’s face it – we all need some positive news.
We are always seeking new ways to enhance how we care for our community and advance our mission of making communities healthier. We truly believe that adversity is one of the greatest paths to improvement and improving is exactly what we have done despite the difficult circumstances.
And the truth is: There are silver linings everywhere.
First, we cannot say enough how proud we are of the way our health care team has weathered the storm together. When we saw that COVID-19 was beginning to spread overseas earlier this year, we began taking steps to prepare our facility before the virus was even detected in the United States.
We implemented our robust emergency operations plan and executed it down to the final detail to keep our patients, providers, employees, and community members safe. Every member of our team was ready to step up to the challenge of caring for our patients, and we saw our providers, employees and staff come together like never before. We are so grateful for and inspired by their courage and selfless dedication.
Not only did the pandemic make our team stronger, but it has also made our hospital even safer. While we have always had strict infection prevention protocols in place, we introduced new processes and procedures. We took steps to isolate patients with the virus to a specific area of the hospital and also enhanced our cleaning and disinfection processes.
These are just a few examples of how we have fundamentally changed the way we work so we can better care for you and your family and ensure a safe environment for everyone.
COVID-19 has truly turned life as we know it upside down, but we believe it has made us better in so many ways – especially when it comes to quality and patient safety. It has challenged us to be innovative, to think outside the box and to quickly adapt to change – all things necessary to successfully navigate our “new normal.”
Who knew we would ever again see physicians making house calls? Now they come virtually, and it’s so nice not to sit in a waiting room. From what we’re learning, we can expect that COVID-19 will be with us for a while. It’s something that we must learn to live with and do our best to protect against.
Because it isn’t going away, we hope you have every confidence that your hometown hospital is continuing to take every possible precaution to help protect you when you come for care. We sure do.
So, as we go into this holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving, we want to publicly give thanks to the entire Sovah Health team and to all our care partners in the community. We have all been working hard behind the scenes to keep you and each other safe.
We have learned so much through our response to this pandemic, and we will continue looking for new ways to improve. Because of this experience, our team is stronger, our hospital is safer, and we are even more deeply committed to caring for our community. These are all silver linings in our book.
Thank you, as always, for entrusting Sovah Health with your care. It is our privilege to serve you.
Dale Alward is CEO of Sovah-Martinsville. Alan Larson, is market president for Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah-Danville.
