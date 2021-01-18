OUR WORDS: 2 different protests; 2 different "whys"

The calls of people of color for better policing and policies that take into account the overwhelming number of deaths of minorities at the hands of police was and is a noble, important cause of justice for our neighbors. We should be listening and acting to be sure we don’t let our community find itself in the news for all the wrong reasons. Where those protests turned violent against property or people in our nation (both on the part of protestors and police), we denounce that, but we recognize that those protests were truly a cause of justice.

The riot at the Capitol, on the other hand, was born of long-encouraged hate and paranoia that came from the highest offices in the country, something we should learn from and never repeat. We must speak out against conspiracy theories that grow into “alternative facts” and cause mayhem disguised as patriotism. We must pay attention to what it means for Black people and other people of color to see an armed white crowd taking selfies with Capitol police even as the crowd descended on the building, wearing and holding symbols of hate and sedition.

People who claim to follow Jesus should know the teachings of Jesus well enough to know that a movement with symbols of hate (Nazism, etc.) does not honor God nor does it help us love our neighbor. Seeking justice for our neighbors (albeit without resorting to violence) most definitely is. We call on Christians to seek first God’s Kingdom and the equity found there, rather than embracing the kingdoms of this world that would divide us and keep us from loving our neighbor as we are called to do.

Charles Whitfield is senior pastor of the First Baptist Church East Martinsville. Libby Grammer is senior pastor of First Baptist Church Martinsville.