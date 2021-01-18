OUR WORDS: 2 different protests; 2 different "whys"

Two pastors, one Black, one white, both lead pastors at First Baptist Churches in Martinsville, are brought together in solidarity and as followers of Jesus and faith leaders. This is a series of opinion pieces responding to the division in our nation today as people of faith.
Many conversations are circulating comparing the violence at the Capitol with the protests last summer that focused on decrying the use of excessive force by police on people of color in greater percentages than on white people. We want to explore this comparison carefully and respond as people of faith.
We ask first the “why” of protests.
Last summer, Black people and other people of color responded to – yet another – death of a Black man at the hands of police by going to the streets to protest, and many white people stood in solidarity with them. During our Solidarity March in June 2020, we saw people of faith and no faith, civic leaders and regular folk, all gathering to say, “We don’t want this to become our reality, so we are going to speak up now and stand together.” If we take a proactive stance against racism, especially as it relates to our own community’s leadership, we might just avoid the struggles of other communities and cities where unconscious bias and overt racism have led to unnecessary deaths of so many unarmed Black men and women. We want to see Black Lives truly Matter as much as white lives in all areas of our community.
Many protests last summer were well-prepared-for by law enforcement, with heavily-armed police with military-style gear appropriate for war in front of protestors from the start. If protestors crossed any lines at all (and sometimes not at all), they were tear gassed, shot with rubber bullets and worse. Suffice to say: being angry and being Black means very little room for error. At some of the protests, rioting did break out – sometimes by protesters, sometimes by outside influencers seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the protests. Those instances of violence and vandalism were quelled by police and sometimes by other, nonviolent protestors.
On the other hand, on Jan. 6 a largely white crowd gathered in the streets of Washington, D.C., to call for an overthrow of a free and fair election. Urged on by national leadership – the president and many lawmakers, too – this crowd stormed our hallowed halls of the Capitol to undermine a peaceful transfer of power while electoral votes were counted. To be sure, there were plenty of nonviolent people gathered in the streets of D.C. that day who were caught up in the melee, but the “why” of this insurrection was quite different from the justice-oriented “why” of the protests last summer.
While we denounce violence as a means of justice in the strongest terms, we say unequivocally that the calls for racial justice in the past year in no way compare to the protests and riots at the Capitol. Why we are protesting is just as or more important than how we protest. Peaceful protests to bring about much-needed change do not in any way compare with the desire to overthrow the U.S. government.
The calls of people of color for better policing and policies that take into account the overwhelming number of deaths of minorities at the hands of police was and is a noble, important cause of justice for our neighbors. We should be listening and acting to be sure we don’t let our community find itself in the news for all the wrong reasons. Where those protests turned violent against property or people in our nation (both on the part of protestors and police), we denounce that, but we recognize that those protests were truly a cause of justice.
The riot at the Capitol, on the other hand, was born of long-encouraged hate and paranoia that came from the highest offices in the country, something we should learn from and never repeat. We must speak out against conspiracy theories that grow into “alternative facts” and cause mayhem disguised as patriotism. We must pay attention to what it means for Black people and other people of color to see an armed white crowd taking selfies with Capitol police even as the crowd descended on the building, wearing and holding symbols of hate and sedition.
People who claim to follow Jesus should know the teachings of Jesus well enough to know that a movement with symbols of hate (Nazism, etc.) does not honor God nor does it help us love our neighbor. Seeking justice for our neighbors (albeit without resorting to violence) most definitely is. We call on Christians to seek first God’s Kingdom and the equity found there, rather than embracing the kingdoms of this world that would divide us and keep us from loving our neighbor as we are called to do.
Charles Whitfield is senior pastor of the First Baptist Church East Martinsville. Libby Grammer is senior pastor of First Baptist Church Martinsville.