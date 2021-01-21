OUR WORDS: Don't use faith against the people

We believe that religion in the hands of government becomes a coercive faith, a belief Baptists and other early dissenters to state-sponsored churches long have held. And a coerced faith is not an authentic faith and relationship to God. Early American Baptist John Leland said in the late 1700s that “Let every man (sic)… worship according to his own faith, either one God, three Gods, no God, or twenty Gods; and let government protect him in so doing.”

Leland went on to help lead the charge for separation of church and state in Virginia. Martin Luther King Jr. (also a Baptist) said, “The church must be reminded that it is not the master or servant of the state, but rather the conscience of the state” (Strength to Love).

Merging Christian symbols with that of any political party is dangerous territory. We as Christians are primarily citizens of the Kingdom of God, seeking the ways of peace, justice, and love. No one political party holds all of these characteristics, and it is by far easier to be a Republican or Democrat than it is to follow Jesus of Nazareth. Merging what should be a healthy respect for our nation with our faith symbols is tantamount to a pretty weak version of the Gospel, and at worst, it is idolatry that places our nation or our government leaders into positions of “savior” – a position only Jesus Christ should hold.