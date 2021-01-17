OUR WORDS: Sharing our truth in the name of Martin Luther King Jr.

Two pastors, one black, one white, both lead pastors at First Baptist Churches in Martinsville, are brought together in solidarity and as followers of Jesus and faith leaders. This is a series of opinion pieces responding to the division in our nation today as people of faith.
In the 1960s, Martinsville and Henry County had pastors/faith leaders like the Rev. Chevis Horne (FBC Martinsville) and Hezekiah Morris (High Street Baptist), also white and Black pastors, who had a passion for inclusivity and racial equity. These two men of faith promoted integration and social justice as part of their commitment to Christ. They were not afraid to speak out against the injustices of their day, knowing that individual morality was not the only Gospel story – that changing social systems in a way that reflects the Kingdom of God as Jesus described it can and must be a part of the Christian narrative.
We believe 21st-century faith leaders in Martinsville and Henry County should continue the inclusive legacy of those who came before us, meaning that we must speak to the issues of our day first as Christians seeking inclusivity and second as members of any political party/organization/civic group.
In the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., we believe that we cannot stand off to the side and be silent. Just two days before the inauguration of our next president, and just less than two weeks since the violent insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of the former president, we share our truths today:
- We denounce lies and half-truths that have become so prevalent from our governmental leadership. While we know most political leaders have “spin” or seek to make messages more palatable for their policies, the reality today is that outright untruths have been spoken and repeated so often that those of us who call ourselves Christ-followers have fallen prey to the toxicity of conspiracy theories instead of listening to our neighbors, researching carefully, and believing the best of others rather than being paranoid or scapegoating. Jesus Christ calls us to be truth-tellers.
- We seek to listen to minority voices that are not heard nearly enough. We are horrified at images of Nazi paraphernalia alongside Christian slogans, as well as armed white protestors storming the hallowed halls of democracy where they intended to undo a free and fair election and harm lawmakers. While many white citizens may be able to turn off the TV and ignore these realities, our brothers and sisters of color are experiencing acute social and emotional trauma, worried that armed white men, emboldened by national leadership, and wearing symbols of hate, will come to their communities in search of a scapegoat.
- We embrace Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to nonviolence in the face of necessary social change. Jesus called Peter and calls us to put away the sword and be willing to take risks for love and justice. Jesus was nonviolent to the end. He was empathetic, unafraid to cry, and willing to sacrifice himself for the betterment of others. We too want to have constructive conversation and change, not further violence.
- We call for those who are beginning to see the fruits of their divisiveness to repent. We must say to those who supported and participated in what was tantamount to undoing our democratic processes that it was not right or good, but we must not brand anyone evil or bad simply because they were led astray. Jesus crossed boundaries to love tax collectors and Samaritans – the most scheming and the most scapegoated. We must also.
We may never agree on every policy issue or candidate (nor should we, as a democratic society!), but those of us who call ourselves Christians should honor the experiences of our neighbors, fight hate with love when it infiltrates our narrative, and be part of positive movements forward together.
Charles Whitfield is senior pastor of the First Baptist Church East Martinsville. Libby Grammer is senior pastor of First Baptist Church Martinsville.