OUR WORDS: Sharing our truth in the name of Martin Luther King Jr.

Two pastors, one black, one white, both lead pastors at First Baptist Churches in Martinsville, are brought together in solidarity and as followers of Jesus and faith leaders. This is a series of opinion pieces responding to the division in our nation today as people of faith.

In the 1960s, Martinsville and Henry County had pastors/faith leaders like the Rev. Chevis Horne (FBC Martinsville) and Hezekiah Morris (High Street Baptist), also white and Black pastors, who had a passion for inclusivity and racial equity. These two men of faith promoted integration and social justice as part of their commitment to Christ. They were not afraid to speak out against the injustices of their day, knowing that individual morality was not the only Gospel story – that changing social systems in a way that reflects the Kingdom of God as Jesus described it can and must be a part of the Christian narrative.

We believe 21st-century faith leaders in Martinsville and Henry County should continue the inclusive legacy of those who came before us, meaning that we must speak to the issues of our day first as Christians seeking inclusivity and second as members of any political party/organization/civic group.