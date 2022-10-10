Robertson: Not going to call Columbus Day "Indigenous Peoples' Day"

I’m not going to call Columbus Day, “Indigenous People Day.” Because it sounds dumb? No, but because I WANT to celebrate the lopsided success (he didn’t quite end up where he intended) of an adventurer. Without whom we have no idea what our modern world would be like; once events put nations on a course there’s really no way to conceptualize what might have been. However, things are pretty good, for the most part, and Christopher Columbus played a role in our shared “good life.”

I’m not one of these people that says, “Columbus brought Christianity to the New World.” Columbus brought The Roman Papacy to the New World. Queen Isabel did not agree to this voyage in the name of religion, but prospective fortune. That’s ok isn’t it? There must be commercial growth.

“But what of the moral atrocities?” While Papists around the world have debated whether or not Columbus should be granted “sainthood,” is anyone under the illusion that the “indigenous people” were saints?

If one will read Alan Taylor’s “Colonial America: A Very Short Introduction” published by Oxford Press they’ll find that Powhatan, an “indigenous person,” had taken “one hundred wives subordinated chiefdoms to produce numerous sons to govern their villages in the next generation… Rather than crush the newcomers from England, Powhatan sought to turn them to his advantage… Powhatan wanted to secure… their metals, including weapons.”

Though Powhatan is located more north and came along later in the colonization story I believe that the point stands: there are no clean hands in history.

Does imperfection mean that we are then forbidden to celebrate any accomplishments? Martin Luther King Jr. was far from a perfect man. Do we plan to change “Martin Luther King Jr Day” to “Civil Rights Day”? Shouldn’t we stop celebrating “Presidents Day” since there are so many American Presidents marred by immorality? Couldn’t some say that we are honoring Richard Nixon’s “Watergate” and Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky? If we are getting rid of “Presidents Day” then we’d have to cancel Washington’s birthday since he owned slaves.

Are the people today calling to rename Columbus Day morally pure? What is morality? Where does it come from? If we say “tradition” then was Columbus really immoral if he acted in accordance with the tradition of his day? The same argument would then be applied to slaveowners in the 1800s. If Columbus were alive today he would probably view Americans immoral once he read the national abortion statistics and saw an LGBT pride parade. Would we grant him a hearing for why he should be allowed to cancel America in 2022?

It’s an impossible game that the Left is playing (they’re the ones wanting to rename Columbus Day). If they’re looking for a perfect man to rally around, then their only option is Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ. It doesn’t seem that they like that option any better. I like that option though; I celebrate Him every first day of the week.