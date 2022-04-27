Rusmisel: Schools should just teach

To the editor,

There have been a few letters and articles in the Bulletin in recent weeks/months about the education of our children, and the inclusion of LGBTQIA or other curricula that some may find inappropriate.

Let me begin with this thought, the primary purpose of the educational system is to teach children, beginning with the basics and over the course of their education, increasing the difficulty of subject matters to prepare them for life as a productive member of society.

Subjects like reading, mathematics, history, science, I'm sure there are others. Children need to learn the basics. If the child comes out of school without being able to handle the basics "at grade level", then the school still has work to do.

Teaching subject matter to children, whose bodies are far from mature, about sexuality and sexual subject matter, is not only inappropriate, but confusing to students who will undergo a huge spectrum of change as their bodies develop. To think that an elementary school student would have a clue about anything sexual is to attribute an adult concept on a child. A realm that is best left to the parents. An outsider, no matter how well you know your child's teacher, has no business talking about these adult subject matters to a child. It borders on the criminal.

Carol Meyer has suggested recently ("Challenges in education," April 24) that we are "in an ever-changing world;" a "viable education system cannot be static in its curricula." I beg to differ: The world isn't changing, people are still people. Technology changes, the speed and comfort at which we travel has changed. The only thing that has changed with people is the acceptance that what was not long ago seen as a fringe of society, and still is less that 5% of the population has now become the most important thing. LGBTQIA is a sexual orientation acronym, one that even its parts can't agree with each other. It is not mainstream. And as an employer, as a member of society, it is far more important that an employee can function in the workplace, and be a productive individual, adding to the community. Their particular pronouns mean nothing if it takes focus away from the work at hand.

I don't ask the plumber about pronouns; I want to know they can fix the leak. The clerk at the store doesn't need to express to me who they are attracted to, I just need them to accurately count out my change. And for sanity's sake, can we please let the parents who are fully responsible for their children's well-being, and held responsible for their children's mistakes be the ones that make decisions about their children's moral upbringing? I don't think it is too much to ask.

Patrick Rusmisel

Ridgeway

