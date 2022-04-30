Scott: Billboard shows racial bias

To the editor:

It is incumbent on any citizen who aspires to see America rise to achieve its greatness to speak up when public agencies funded by taxpayer dollars abuse their mission through racially slanted messages.

On a billboard on Memorial Boulevrad in Martinsville and Virginia Avenue at the Kings Mountain stoplight in Collinsville, Piedmont Community Services sponsored this message: ”45,000 African Americans die From Tobacco Related Illnesses Each year ... You’re Targeted”.

First and foremost, a quick google provides the number of tobacco deaths for American Indian, Asian, African American and Caucasian. This is not a race-based disease justifying focusing on one race.

Secondly, neither tobacco nor the COVID virus targets “skin color”. Skin color is not a causal agent.

Tobacco and alcohol satisfy the need of human beings to cope with life…COVID is attracted to weak immune systems in bodies made vulnerable by pre-existing conditions based on one’s lifestyle.

Publicly appealing to the medical needs of one race only does not comply with Piedmont’s mission of “…to help individuals, families and the community enhance their quality of life….”.

It is not a cigarette, a gun, a car or a smartphone; it is the person who chooses to misuse it. A death is a death and we need to stop valuing one death over another.

Enough with the racial bias!

Randy Scott

Henry County

