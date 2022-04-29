Martin: It's hell or high water with city

To the editor:

Seems that [Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric] Monday and his Council are auditioning for the next season of Hell or High Water! That appears to be their overall objective as they do everything you can imagine to see that the very citizens they represent do not have a right to vote for their own futures.

Mayor [Kathy] Lawson says "many citizens" have questioned this. I have heard "many citizens" adamantly opposed to this. Must be more opposed than supporting or they would not be fighting so hard to not allow a vote on it!

Monday has had it "reviewed." And found there might be one more last ditch effort to silence the citizens of Martinsville. Heck - we already spent over $800,00 of taxpayer money; what's another million gonna be!

Lawyers from both sides of the aisle voted for the bill allowing the people to vote. Lawyers wrote the law. Seriously, do you think they would have done this if it was unconstitutional? He surely doesn't have a high opinion of our lawmakers! Don't guess it's because they didn't make him a judge, do you?

And [Council Member] Danny Turner speaks of "dirty tricks"! I guess when they were required to post their intentions for 4 weeks in local media, they put it in a Patrick County paper for kicks, right?

I truly hope the citizens of Martinsville, and I mean all the citizens, get to vote on their own future. Remember those fighting so hard to keep you from voting in November! Elect people that listen to you, don't keep doing same old thing. Repay them for all their effort by not voting for them. Your future, your vote. Don't be denied it.

Mary Martin

Martinsville

