Meyer: Challenges in education

To the editor:

Across the country, school districts, school boards, administrators, parents, teachers and politicians have been engaged in battles over what to teach, what texts to use, when to teach and even who should do the teaching. The third week of April presented this country with a prime example of how divided we are on these questions and how innocent children can become the collateral damage from our struggles, as adults, to work together.

On April 18, Michigan Republican Sen. Lana Theis called out her Democratic colleague, Mallory McMurrow, in an e-mail accusing her and other Democrats of wanting to indoctrinate/groom and sexualize kindergarteners. Theis wrote: “These are the people we are up against. Progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow… who are outraged they can’t teach can’t groom and sexualize kindergarteners or that 8-year-olds are responsible for slavery.”

McMurrow responded with a speech on the Senate floor that went viral: “Senator Lana Theis accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an attempt to marginalize me for standing up against her marginalizing the LGBTQ community...in a fundraising email, for herself. Hate wins when people like me stand by and let it happen. I won't. … you can’t claim that you are targeting marginalized kids in the name of ‘parental rights’ if another parent is standing up to say no.”

This third week of April has shown us the challenges that we all face in trying to provide the very best education for our children. In the end, public education must serve all children regardless of their differences in capacities: physical and mental, socio-economic backgrounds, cultures, and now gender identities. Likewise, a viable education system cannot be static in its curricula; it must be evolving to best prepare each child for a future in an ever-changing world.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

