Meyer: Children follow adults' examples, so we must make a conscious commitment to proper modeling

In an editorial published in the Martinsville Bulletin, Jan. 13, 2023, the writer, Michael Paul Williams of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, shared his concerns about the increasing incidents of shootings particularly in schools across our country. Williams focused on the shooting of Abigail Zwerner by a 6-year-old student during class time. He wrote “A wise friend said… our children are what we show them.”

From birth, children learn about the world from watching the interactions between the significant adults in their lives and ideally from experiencing love, acceptance and constructive guidance from these same adults. Yet, today’s children are also exposed to constant reminders through social media that some adults choose to engage in violence, in bullying, and in marginalizing and stigmatizing people of different races, faiths, socio-economic and cultural backgrounds and sexual identities. These behaviors cannot become so normalized by their frequency that children begin to see them as acceptable and viable models for their own interactions within their communities.

Our children are our future leaders. Our legacy to them must be a conscious commitment in our own lives to practice collaborative, compassionate, tolerant and reasoned interactions with others in this diverse world.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

