Meyer: Let there be peace

In 1955, lyricist Jill Jackson and her husband and composer, Sy Miller, collaborated on a composition entitled "Let There Be Peace on Earth." Over decades this hymn to peace has been sung in churches, at community meetings, holiday gatherings and conferences around the world.

Today, as the world watches in horror while the armies and air force of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a 21st century Hitler, pummel innocent Ukrainians destroying their homes, churches, schools, hospitals and museums in an effort to take-over a peace-loving, sovereign nation, this hymn is particularly relevant. We need to be reminded that good people devoted to peace have a role to play in keeping the world safe from the ravages of war.

Celebrate and live the message from this hymn:

Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me

Let there be peace on earth

The peace that was meant to be

With God as our father

Brothers all are we

Let me walk with my brother

In perfect harmony

Let peace begin with me

Let this be the moment now

With every step I take

Let this be my solemn vow

To take each moment and live

Each moment in peace eternally

Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

