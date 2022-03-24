Meyer: Let there be peace

To the editor:
In 1955, lyricist Jill Jackson and her husband and composer, Sy Miller, collaborated on a composition entitled "Let There Be Peace on Earth." Over decades this hymn to peace has been sung in churches, at community meetings, holiday gatherings and conferences around the world.
Today, as the world watches in horror while the armies and air force of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a 21st century Hitler, pummel innocent Ukrainians destroying their homes, churches, schools, hospitals and museums in an effort to take-over a peace-loving, sovereign nation, this hymn is particularly relevant. We need to be reminded that good people devoted to peace have a role to play in keeping the world safe from the ravages of war.
Celebrate and live the message from this hymn:
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me
People are also reading…
Let there be peace on earth
The peace that was meant to be
With God as our father
Brothers all are we
Let me walk with my brother
In perfect harmony
Let peace begin with me
Let this be the moment now
With every step I take
Let this be my solemn vow
To take each moment and live
Each moment in peace eternally
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me.
Carol Meyer
Ridgeway