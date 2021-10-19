Meyer: Politicians need to see the world from space

On October 13, 2021, William Shatner, aka Captain Kirk of Star Wars fame, joined a crew of four to take the most recent trip to the edge of space strapped into seats in the capsule, Blue Orbit. When he returned, he declared that “Everyone in the world needs to do this…Everybody in the world needs to see it.” Shatner continued to speak about the fragility of the Earth as seen from space with a particular focus on the thin (only 50 miles wide) atmospheric “skin” that surrounds our planet and protects and defines the border between the life and light of Earth and the blackness of space.

Shatner’s words mirror the reflections of the great teacher and philosopher, Socrates, who opined centuries ago that…”If we could rise above the Earth,” we would realize that “this is the true Earth”…and only then would we understand the world in which we live.

Shatner’s trip as a civilian to the outer limits of our planet Earth will no doubt be replicated in the months and years to come. There is today a growing interest in opening-up space travel to ordinary people. The reuse of rockets and capsules should certainly make the cost of such travel more affordable than the current quarter of a million-dollar price tag for a seat on Blue Orbit. In addition, Shatner’s age at blast off, 90 years, opens up possibilities for seniors like me to join upcoming outer space adventures.