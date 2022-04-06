Meyer: The West must heed Bilak's pleas and warnings

To the editor:

On Monday, April 4, Daniel Bilak spoke out on the "Morning Joe" program about the pressing need for more aid from NATO to support the incredibly courageous and strategically sound resistance by the Ukrainian people and their military forces faced with unprovoked, bestial attacks by Putin’s armies and air forces in the past month.

Bilak, the former Chief Investment Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, chose to stay in Ukraine and fight as part of the Territorial Defense Force when Putin’s armies and air forces first began their attacks on military and civilian targets. In the interview on April 4, Bilak made an impassioned plea for NATO to provide additional weaponry in the form of Migs, surface- to- air missiles and carriers in international waters off the coast of Ukraine to provide further support for the defense forces of a brave people.

Bilak took issue with NATO’s hesitancy to provide Ukraine the additional weapons needed to secure air and sea superiority in their effort to avoid inciting Putin to add chemical and nuclear weapons to his own arsenal. He reminded the nations of NATO that Putin’s current efforts to expand Russian influence into Ukraine would, if successful, only encourage him to continue to threaten and invade other countries including those of Western Europe.

In the face of mounting death and destruction in Ukraine caused by Putin’s war machine, Bilak concluded his remarks on April 4 predicting that if the West failed to provide needed weaponry to support the resistance forces, they would indeed share culpability for the loss of an entire culture and the weakening of western democracies around the world.

As Americans, we cannot ignore Bilak’s pleas and warnings. The Ukrainians have shown us that freedom in not free. It will demand sacrifices from all of us.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.