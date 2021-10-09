Meyer: We need strong institutions such as universities to counteract autocracy

Daniels reminds his readers that authoritarian regimes such as the Taliban cannot “abide” independent universities where critical thinking, tolerance for experience and ideas of others and open debate are encouraged. Autocracy is fueled instead by fear of reprisals for dissent and blind obedience to authority, Recent efforts to overthrow the legitimate results of the 2020 Presidential election revealed an autocratic preference among some of our citizenry. Now, more than ever, we need strong institutions such as independent universities to protect our democracy and keep it strong for the future.