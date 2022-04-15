Minors should not be imprisoned in the same way adults are

It has ceased to be a debate: The minds of children differ, measurably, from those of adults in many ways, but the most prominent difference is shown in the ability to process information -- interpret input -- into the act of favorable choosing (i.e. good choices). Lack of experience, it is commonly phrased; youthful indiscretion.

Science reinforced with age-old wisdom (common sense) has compounded proof indicating clearly, making obvious, the futility of the adolescent’s decision-making ability.

Simply put, children are much more inclined to making illogical decisions than are adults who possess a broader knowledge of consequence. Accepting the aforementioned as true, and after considering that this ability is dramatically altered, in function, crippled even, by the adverse childhood encounters (trauma), one is spurred to inquire as to why we, as a nation, are so unforgiving and apathetic with our children.

Nearly 60,000 children under the age of 18 are imprisoned throughout the United States. A child, however precocious, has no hope of and cannot, reasonably, be expected to mature free of abnormalities, nor is it rational to expect that his or her undeveloped character can be rectified, segregated from pro-social trends (society), locked away under the rule and influence of criminal logic.

To sentence as an adult a child to prison is essentially a life sentence. A child’s propensity for reform is greatly damaged and his or her ability to mentally represent the world accurately will, in effect, be destroyed. Openly exposing a child to such an intensely traumatizing environment will not only inspire aberration but easily, it will ruin whatever good nature a child is known to possess.

Undoubtedly, we have allowed our criminal justice system to shirk meaningfully exploring alternatives to addressing and ameliorating the (criminal mistakes) behaviors of children.

As long as prison is an option for our children (those children who are most in need of the warmth of our humanity), we will know a great deal of shame; and, ultimately, we will continue failing in knowing the highest levels of our potential.

Joshua J. Hairston

Jonathan D. Hairston

