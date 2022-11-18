Mitchell: Bumpy transition of power

To the editor:

The Martinsville City Council elections are over and the best candidates were selected by the people. Congratulations to LC Jones and Aaron Rawls. But at the Martinsville City Council meeting Nov. 15 it looked like something is brewing in the last weeks of the council members' breakup.

The present council look like they are trying to seal some deals before the new council takes charge. This is not new in present-day government. Complete what you can, keep promises, renew or alter contracts and change what you can before the new people take charge. Will the new transition be smooth? Based of the conflicts during elections, this is to be seen.

In January new City Vouncil members will take charge. Just like moving into a new house, they will find things that were not in the closing agreement, and some old issues will be covered in fresh paint. The new council members will have to start with the investigative process known as who, what, where and when. What they observed from looking in the window is not what was kept behind closed doors.

One thing the citizens expressed during the election was that they were ready for some remodeling the mission of City Council. Going forward new members Jones and Rawls have a positive attitude. But in the words of Robert Kennedy, “Progress is a nice word. But change is its motivator. And change has its enemies.” Also, the citizens of Martinsville and Henry County will have to be forthcoming.

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville