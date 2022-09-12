Online changes comics, like everything else

Even the comics characters are often on their phones and computers and social media – and now it’s time their newspapers are catching up to the inevitable direction, too.

For the past many years, Jeremy from Zits, Alexander and Cookie from Blondie and most of the crew from Dilbert along countless other characters have been, like most of us, sitting at their computers or walking around with their eyes on their phones. In fact, research as well as comments from Bulletin readers have shown us that more people enjoy the Bulletin online, in part for the anytime-anywhere convenience, and in part because it brings them far more content than ever could fit on the printed page.

Bulletin readers are asking for more online, and we’re giving a new answer to that call starting today, with an enhanced suite of comics and features on our website and E-edition.

The Bulletin now has an added lineup of comics on the E-edition, which is available to every online and print subscriber. If you haven’t used E-edition yet, it’s a simple matter of signing in once you’re on www.martinsvillebulletin.com. Additionally, in a few weeks our website will have “GoComics,” with 496 daily comics, about 35 digital puzzles and about 15 columnists, including Dear Abby and Miss Manners.

To do that has required some shuffling. While more is coming online, we’ve changed our lineup of comics in print. We’ll still have Close to Home, For Better or For Worse, Garfield, Monty and Peanuts, as well as the horoscope and Suduko. The Crossword will be coming from the L.A. Times instead of the previous syndicate.

While we’re adding Argyle Sweater, Crabgrass, Garfield, Luann and Pearls Before Swine – and by an overwhelming request, Pickles daily, which previously had been only on Sundays – others, such as Dilbert, are moving online.

While most of us like to have a little fun with our daily newspaper – and the comics, puzzles and features provide that – the Martinsville Bulletin’s main mission remains to keep you informed of what is going on in our communities.

That has never seemed so important in recent years as it is now, with the question of reversion looming above Henry County and Martinsville residents. People here have a lot at stake, and seemingly the whole of the commonwealth is watching to see what happens, and the Bulletin is bringing you every twist and turn of the multi-faceted debate. The community also has been following closely the effects of inflation, and our booming (but slowing) real estate market, what’s happening with ARPA funding and differing views on how to revitalize uptown.

Your support for local journalism has allowed us to do this important work. And we know we have to deliver that news where people want to read it most: online, on their phones and computers.

If you haven’t checked out the E-edition yet, you’ll be pleasantly surprised on how easy it is to use. The pages look just like the printed newspaper, but you can easily change the type size to suit your needs. You can also click from there to martinsvillebulletin.com for the latest news, sports and entertainment.

Print subscribers already have full access to the E-edition and website. If you haven’t done so already, just create an account at martinsvillbulletin.com/users/login.

News and comics are just part of the valuable content in the Martinsville Bulletin. The Stroller, the signature column of the Bulletin for more than 75 years, as well as the Today in History column with snippets of Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County from 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago, continue to tell the community’s story. The daily Calendar keeps you up to date on what’s happening in the area, and Out & About on Wednesdays helps you plan your entertainment and cultural activities weeks and months in advance. We have recipes every Wednesday. Our sports pages are full of scores, analyses and profiles of local athletes. Readers share their views and debate matters of local interest on the Opinion Page, which is sure to be heating up with election season here.

News is a two-way street, and we continue to depend on our readers to send us news tips, as well as information on what’s happening in the community. Send us your news tips, suggestions and submissions to info@martinsvillebulletin.com, and church news, announcements and happenings from civic organizations and clubs to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.