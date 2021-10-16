Pacifico: Jesus said to love all

Throughout the whole month of October every year, people who love differently are recognized, because on Oct. 11, people are free to come out of the closet if they wish to.

They are however, not required to, or should be outed by someone else. Let that person come out if they are willing to share. They are once again, not obligated to; however, if they do come out of the closet, embrace them with love and acceptance. They need it; I know I needed it when I came out of the closet nineteen years ago, and sadly, I was not embraced and loved at first by people I called family and/or friends.

My past is in the past, but I do not ever have problems sharing what my life was like when I came out of the closet at fourteen and a half years old. I have come across a lot of people the last several months, all of which belittle me because I love differently.

There are only two passages of the Bible I will quote: Mark 12:31 "Love your neighbor as yourself." Jesus said it and did not tell us to stop loving our neighbor as ourself, if someone came out as gay, a drunk, drug addict, or whatever. The next passage is 1 Corinthians 13:8 "Love never fails." If we can love people for being an alcoholic, drug-addicted, African American, etc; then we can certainly love our LGBTQIA+ people as well.