Readers react to the hole in the ground

After writing about the reemergence of my yard’s sinkhole– or The Terrifying Hole in the Ground – I was flooded with emails from readers sharing their own experiences, theories and possible solutions.

There were so many emails I could print them out, wad them up and partially fill the hole.

But should I? This has now become a regionally famous hole and perhaps a money-making opportunity.

To recap, I first wrote in April about the hole mysteriously appearing. The opening, near a city street, was slightly larger than a basketball. It was several feet deep with a brick facing on one side, leading to neighborhood speculation that it was either part of an old drain tied to the former cotton mill down the street, a portal to another dimension or the gateway to hell.

We filled it with dirt and forgot about it until it reappeared following The Great Flood of October 2021, which led to a second column a few weeks ago.

Readers were intrigued.

Faith wrote: “The hole in my yard started as just a ‘dent’ in a flat area of the backyard. My brother in Washington State suggested it was where the root system of a long ago removed tree had rotted and sunk. Sounded plausible.