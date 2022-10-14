Reeves: Candidates should get their own signatures

To the editor:

When folks make a life-changing decision, their lives and those they want to represent, they are required to obtain a specified number of signatures from their constituents. They are supposed to circulate a petition to get those signatures.

Some proposed candidates have others do it for them if they think they are too busy. It is disappointing when some candidates cannot even find the time to talk to citizens and ask them to sign.

Signing the petition does not mean that they will support the person running, but it is part of the democratic process, which gives the candidate an opportunity to listen to all viewpoints.

The Registrar provided these statistics from the City Council applicants:

Danny Turner got 100% of required signatures himself.

Jennifer Bowles, 28%

L. C. Jones, 37%

Aaron Rawls, 20%

I was personally disappointed that some could not find more time to personally address citizens whose viewpoints they want to represent.

Dennis Reeves

Martinsville