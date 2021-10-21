Republican slate is state's best yet

To the Editor:

In the upcoming election there's a clear choice for governor.

The former governor said during a debate, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." Sounds like a typical liberal to me, as they think the government should tell you what's best for you in all parts of our life.

The Republican ticket of Glenn Younkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares may be their best ticket statewide ever. They will protect all your rights, including First and Second Amendments. They are supported by police who they support.

Let's elect them Nov. 2 and return the power to the people.

Frank L. Foster

Martinsville

