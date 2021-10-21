 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican slate is state's best yet
0 comments

Republican slate is state's best yet

{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In the upcoming election there's a clear choice for governor.

The former governor said during a debate, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." Sounds like a typical liberal to me, as they think the government should tell you what's best for you in all parts of our life.

The Republican ticket of Glenn Younkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares may be their best ticket statewide ever. They will protect all your rights, including First and Second Amendments. They are supported by police who they support.

Let's elect them Nov. 2 and return the power to the people.

Frank L. Foster

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: An expensive lesson on religious rights
Opinion

Editorial: An expensive lesson on religious rights

Stafford County supervisors should have learned a lesson from their very expensive, and very embarrassing, attempt to block a Muslim group from putting a cemetery on land it bought for that purpose and backed down a long time ago.

Opinion

Pacifico: Jesus said to love all

Throughout the whole month of October every year, people who love differently are recognized, because on Oct. 11, people are free to come out …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert