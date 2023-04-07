To the editor:

Decent people are astounded that the Bulletin published a disingenuous ad in its Sunday, March 26th edition. The ad was paid by Axton Solar. It revealed in glorious color a rich green panoply of open land.

The image was pretty enough to be featured in a calendar. What it didn't show was the abuse this land will experience when Axton Solar, owned by a Texas firm, installs thousands of solar panels

It appears that the Axton community is the current epicenter of Henry County's solar panels. A second project, Caden Energix Axton, owned by Energix, a foreign firm, also secured approval from our re-zoning officials to create a solar farm in Axton.

They secured this approval from our re-zoning officials despite Energix having been repeatedly cited by Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for all manner of transgressions.

Case in point: on March 6, 2023, DEQ issued ANOTHER Enforcement Action-Order by Consent to Energix for violations at seven Energix solar power projects. Among them are Axton Solar (Phase II) and SOL Leatherwood Solar.

In Axton, Energix violated one VA Code (Stormwater Management) and four sections of the DEQ 2019 Permit Conditions. At Leatherwood Solar, Energix violated five sections of two Virginia Codes (Stormwater Management and Erosion and Sediment Control) and nine sections of the DEQ 2019 Permit Conditions.

This Enforcement Action has been posted on the DEQ Enforcement page.

Although our rezoning board failed us, it doesn't mean concerned residents of Henry County have no recourse. We can submit comments through April 26 to Kristen Sadtler at kristen.sadtler@deq.virginia.gov.

If we can't rectify our rezoning board's excessive permissiveness, then we'll only be able to submit petitions. See this one about Energix from our cross-state neighbors in Rockingham County: https://townhall.virginia.gov/L/ViewPetition.cfm?petitionId=380.

Finally, if you don't think how important it is to have savvy supervisors representing our interests, then I can't think of better example than their reluctance to tighten up our solar panel ordinance.

At a minimum, they should not permit our rezoning board to issue approvals to solar projects sought by firms that have a record of violating Virginia laws and regulations. If you agree, then tell your supervisor. Silence is acceptance.

Jim Roberts

Stanleytown