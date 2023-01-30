Roberts: More wealth, not more backslapping

To the editor:

GMU Professor De Rugy's article about Congressional bipartisanship in Monday's Bulletin was long on hope and short on reality.

Hoping our elected representatives will do the right thing -- foremost to abjure debt -- has proven to be a false hope.

The nasty reality is elected representatives voted into offices without term limits want to stay in office.

And those elected to Federal offices have a tool that allows them to do so with far less effort than all other elected officials, whether state, local, school boards, clubs, etc.

The tool Federal candidates have that no other candidates possess is no requirement to balance the Federal budget.

This allow them to placate their constituents and political allies by approving all manner of nice but arguably unnecessary Federal programs that require borrowed money to fund.

Case in point: When was the last time you were given an opportunity to vote for a candidate who promised to raise your taxes to fund the spending you demanded?

The latest debt ceiling imbroglio is pure theater.

It was created by previous Congresses. After more theater, a new debt ceiling will be established.

But the consequences will get scant press: that is, the growing cost to service the larger debt.

In the next ten years -- maybe less -- it will crowd out funding for all manner of Federal programs unless, that is, the nation's entrepreneurs vastly increase the wealth they produce.

Without wealth, there's nothing to tax. Ergo, more wealth will create more tax revenue.

As the way forward, Professor De Rugy should propose that fact rather than hope for enlightened Congressional bipartisanship.

Jim Roberts

Stanleytown