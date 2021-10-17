Robertson: Playwright did not show gratitude

Have you seen those little desk calendars where every day has a new “word of the day?” The word of the day for September 28 should have been “ambivalent,” meaning, “having mixed feelings or contradictory ideas about something.” That was my state after reading the Bulletin’s front-page story of Jeremy Harris.

Was I supposed to feel good or bad about the story? Harris’s play, “Slave Play”, was noted as the “most nominated play in Tony history.” That is no small feat, but he won zero awards. Which I’m sure was embarrassing/disappointing as it set another record for “the play with the fewest wins,” says Hollywood Reporter. I know that the play is called “Slave Play,” but I don’t think that it was necessary for Harris to blame his skin color for his winning zero awards.

Harris’s quote given in the story says, “I know for a person like me, to hope that the systems that you agitate will affirm you, is a lost cause… If I’m hitting a nerve that people don’t like to be hit, there’s no reason for them to be like, ‘Now come, I’m going to give you a prize for that.”