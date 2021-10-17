Robertson: Playwright did not show gratitude

Have you seen those little desk calendars where every day has a new “word of the day?” The word of the day for September 28 should have been “ambivalent,” meaning, “having mixed feelings or contradictory ideas about something.” That was my state after reading the Bulletin’s front-page story of Jeremy Harris.
Was I supposed to feel good or bad about the story? Harris’s play, “Slave Play”, was noted as the “most nominated play in Tony history.” That is no small feat, but he won zero awards. Which I’m sure was embarrassing/disappointing as it set another record for “the play with the fewest wins,” says Hollywood Reporter. I know that the play is called “Slave Play,” but I don’t think that it was necessary for Harris to blame his skin color for his winning zero awards.
Harris’s quote given in the story says, “I know for a person like me, to hope that the systems that you agitate will affirm you, is a lost cause… If I’m hitting a nerve that people don’t like to be hit, there’s no reason for them to be like, ‘Now come, I’m going to give you a prize for that.”
Those that are familiar with Harris may say that he was referring to his homosexuality when he said, “a person like me.” Yeah, I don’t think anyone believes that Broadway has a hard time awarding homosexual actors. I also don’t think that Broadway has a problem awarding black men and women. In 2014 Kenny Leon won the Tony for “Best Direction of a Play” for “A Raisin in the Sun.” David Allen Greer won the Tony “Actor in a Featured Role in a Play” for “A Soldier’s Play.” Viola Davis has won multiple Tony Awards and so has James Earl Jones.
Black, white, homosexual, or heterosexual, I have a hard time feeling bad/sorry for anyone that graduated from a private high school (Carlisle – Harris is a native of Henry County), went on to get their master’s degree from Yale University (ranked 5th in National Universities), and then works in New York where he attends all manner of parties with American celebrities.
A lot of people in show-biz accept their award by saying, “Thank you for the opportunity,” or they say, “It was an honor to even be nominated.” Instead one headline read about Harris’s loss: “It’s His Party And He’ll Cry If He Wants To.” I’m sure it must have been nice to see his name written in The New York Times, but not so nice being noted as a crying loser. Ambivalent.
I don’t really think that America has a race problem; I think America has a gratitude problem. I really do believe that America is filled with citizens of differing skin colors that are thrilled to be neighbors with each other simply on the basis that they are neighbors in a free country. If you’ll read the first chapter of the Book of Romans you’ll see several sins that damage society, one of which: “Neither were they thankful.”
The writer lives in Martinsville.