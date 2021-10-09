Rusmisel: Event did not receive coverage it deserved

My thanks to Nancy Cole for her recent letter about the lack of coverage for the Celebrate Life Festival and Bikers for Babies, MHC. The event was a success and raised $4,800 for the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC. The Editor added a note below her letter that "The organizers did not notify the Bulletin and perhaps other media that the event was taking place. If that had happened, there would have been coverage."

That sounds good on paper. The truth is the nine annual events we had prior to this year's tenth annual event, the paper had been notified and did not always provide coverage. We did not make contact this year for that reason.

My co-organizer and I were interviewed by a local TV station and talked to three other local TV stations about coverage of the event. None of these local media took enough interest to provide coverage for the event.

I did receive an email after the fact from Steven Doyle, former editor of the Martinsville Bulletin, asking about Senator Amanda Chase having made an appearance. Sadly, he didn't notice that Senator Bill Stanley, Candidate Wren Williams, and 5th District Congressman Bob Good were also in attendance.