Rusmisel: Going along with gender identity is going too far

At a meeting recently, we were told that a “friend” of someone at the meeting had recently been in a school bus driver meeting with Henry County Public Schools. It was reported to us that in this meeting the individual was told they would have to sign a contract to continue employment, which in itself is not unusual. What was a bit out of the ordinary was that the bus drivers were informed that if a child came on the bus and was “identifying” as a particular gender, they were allowed to sit with that gender on the bus.

It’s been a few years since I rode a school bus, but I had no idea that we segregated children on the bus according to gender. What amazes me is that there are people that think that children will be honest in their “identification” and not use the new societal norm to their benefit. I’m sure there are children in this world that can be taken at their word, but sadly that is not always the case.

As citizens, it is my humble belief that the focus on social issues such as the gender debate has overshadowed the process of educating our young people. Maybe we should be asking them about all aspects of grammar rather than just pronouns. But we probably don’t teach that anymore.

I had started this letter last week. My original thoughts were to address our concerns to the school board at their monthly meetings, and even using the ballot box to affect change. It was suggested that the local school board has no control over the rules/laws enacted in Richmond, and it would be ineffective to address our concerns to them. It was suggested that the school board members only follow the laws handed down to them. So, we have no one that carries the concerns of the good folks of Henry County, and the city of Martinsville beyond the boundaries of the county and city? Are the school board members anything more than clerks for the powers in Richmond? This is sad considering we have just celebrated the life of a school board member who was lauded as a man who could be counted on to do the right thing.

What avenue does the citizen/parent have to address concerns about the education of the children? Is it pointless? We have one thing to remember when we consider the position of the governed in relation to the government, and it is this: They work for us! When they stop working for us, it’s time to find someone who will. The USA, and the Commonwealth are “Representative Republic” form of government. The Men and Women we send to Richmond and Washington are there to do our biding. If you sit in silence, they will make the decisions for you and you will have no voice at all. Ask the citizens of Cuba how much freedom they have.

Getting back to the first idea of this letter, the use of pronouns and gender identities. Are we so fickle in our thinking that we can no longer see things as they are? Has reality been displaced with perceived reality?

I saw a clerk in a store recently who had a button on her blouse that said “she/they.” I looked it up: “They” now has a secondary definition of “used to refer to a person of unspecified gender.”

If you are that confused about who you are, it is because no one taught you right from wrong, reality from fantasy, and I can only shake my head as I walk away from folks who are this confused. What I won’t walk away from is the bureaucrat or politician who continues this way of thinking, even if it is mandated by the knuckleheads in Richmond.

You want your children taught how to be good citizens in our communities. I want your children to grow up to be productive members of society so my tax dollars don’t support their fantasy life. Join me in holding our elected officials accountable for the job they campaigned for, and were hired to do.