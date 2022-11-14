Rusmisel: Leaders should be held accountable for NCI

To the editor:

I have thought since the beginning of the New College Institute that it was a waste of money. There have been a few in-person classes with visiting instructors at NCI, but mostly remote learning is all NCI had to offer. With the exception of the "windmill" certificate, no other degrees or certificates are offered with NCI as the accredited institution. They are nothing more than an overpriced, over engineered, and over staffed event venue. Maybe they could produce some window film with that Million Dollar Equipment and recoup some of the loss.

In hindsight it would have been better to build the event venue that was once proposed on that block. At least the community would have had a building that actually was used for the purpose it was built for.

What doesn't surprise me is that there are people, highly educated and highly connected people, who have been willing participants in the bait-and-switch con game that has been played on the taxpayers of Virginia. Will anyone be held to account for the deception? Will any state official be held to account for allowing this deception to continue? Senator Bill Stanley, will you admit to your constituents that you have played a role in this deception?

This is nothing more than the usual from our "leaders." They do what they need to do to stay in power, and reap the financial benefits of being well connected.

When nothing changes for the better, then those responsible for our governance need to be changed. Sad to say that we as a free people are willing to overlook the failings of our elected leadership just because they have the party affiliation that we think represents us better than the other.

Patrick Rusmisel

Ridgeway