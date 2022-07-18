Rusmisel: Making good choices prevents the need for most abortions

I have noticed a trend in the editorials about the recent Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court. At one time we heard about the Pro-Choice folks and the Pro-Life folks. The new trend is in the way one side is portrayed.

In a recent "Another View" in the Monday, July 18, edition of the Martinsville Bulletin the phrase "forced pregnancy" was used. In one paragraph the anonymous writer from The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress states that Gov. Glenn Younkin "refused to say whether he wanted to force women to bear children against their will."

Forced against their will, forced pregnancies? Let's define the term: Force: noun - Coercion or compulsion, especially with the use of threat or violence. If I wasn't so secure with myself, that would trigger me. I am, as anyone who reads my entries to this paper, pro-life. If you are implying that people like myself are "forcing" women to carry a baby to term, then you are missing the mark.

The first thought that comes to my mind is how are these women getting pregnant. Though it's a cute saying, there really isn't anything in the water. The process of becoming pregnant involves two people who should understand the possible outcomes of their actions.

Not to open the debate about the reasons for abortion, but less that 1.5% of abortions are due to rape and incest according to the USA Today and the Guttmacher Institute. That leaves the balance attributed to personal choices and medical issues. The Guttmacher Institute lists mothers' health and "fetus" health at a combined 7%, and both of these instances are described as "possible". (TABLE 3. Percentage distribution of women having an abortion, by their most important reason for having the abortion, 2004 and 1987). Simple math, 91.5% of the reasons for abortion would be for personal choice. According to the Guttmacher Institute 851,096 abortions were performed in 2020 for reasons other than medical, incest or rape. Safe, legal and rare?

So, we can think emotionally or logically. I prefer the logical side, because it involves less yelling. To get pregnant, you have to have sex; most pregnancies are resulting from consensual sex, and most folks, who are beyond puberty, have some understanding what the result of sex can be. So, it looks to me as if the first choice is made in the heat of the moment, or planned in advance, but the outcome could be the same: pregnancy. As I have stated in other opinion pieces, the termination of a pregnancy is the second choice. If we go back to the fore-mentioned terminology, if you have a choice, you haven't been forced.

The preteen or early teen pregnancy is the exception, and I would even consider that as an exception. The rest are not forced at all. To quote George Jones, "I've had choices since the day that I was born, There were voices that told me right from wrong. If I had listened, no I wouldn't be here today. Living and dying with the choices I've made ..."

Make good choices in life.