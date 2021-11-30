Scott: Greene is a real leader

To the Editor:

When you hear the name Barry Greene, what should come to your mind?

Is it visionary and courageous -- Could those two adjectives fairly characterize this man? Unfortunately he will not receive the credit he deserves for his performance as an elected leader and businessman in Martinsville and Henry County.

Barry is a visionary for his business acumen in volunteering to be a part of a solution by studying and sharing the data to challenge (in a Nov. 17 My Word commentary) the continued existence of two governments and two school systems . Communicating the unpopular news that one governmental entity would be more effective than two is exactly not what the average businessman embraces. Unfortunately Barry’s logical and unbiased work was met with political and selfish reluctance.

Our current predicament is not dissimilar….A devastating pandemic has just wreaked havoc throughout the globe and was extended ( instead of extinguished ) by the refusal / reluctance of ordinary people to heed the advice of our medical community to receive the vaccination. Now, another variant is imminent.