The Bible calls for just one wife per husband

More times than not the one thing absent from a funeral is honesty. Friends and family always embellish the attributes and accomplishments of the deceased. Especially if they die young; everything is what they could have been. However, when people have lived a full life it’s as if the living feel compelled to clear the name of the deceased: “He was a good man.” Somehow everyone gets preached into Heaven.

Imagine you’re sitting in the pew and the eulogist says, “The deceased was happily married to two women simultaneously.” Eyes begin to dart around the funeral home wondering if they heard that correctly. The eulogist continues with, “He was 45 when he entered his second marriage, and his new wife was only 16.” I think men would roll their eyes and ladies would begin to clutch their pearls. “Wait!” Someone cries out, “What if I told you he was a preacher? Would that make it better?” James 3:1 says that makes it worse, much worse.

When we hear about polygamy we often think of two groups: third world chiefs who display their dominance by having multiple wives, and followers of Joseph Smith, who authored Doctrine & Covenants which promotes polygamy in chapter 132. However, we don’t think of Christians when we hear polygamy.

Today we’re governed by the New Testament, and the New Testament calls for heterosexual monogamy or celibacy: “Nevertheless, to avoid fornication, let every man have his own wife, and let every woman have her own husband” (1 Cor. 7:2). Those are singular pronouns: “his own” and “her own.” One for each.

The New Testament teaches that marriage should be a lifelong union: “For the woman which hath an husband is bound by the law to her husband so long as he liveth; but if the husband be dead, she is loosed from the law of her husband" (Rom. 7:2). Again, singular pronouns. Aside from death or fornication (Matt. 19:9) there is no allowance for having two spouses.

While the definitions and rulings are given above, below Galatians 5:20 gives the consequence of living in fornication and adultery: “shall not inherit the kingdom of God.” Now you cannot say that the person who lives and dies in these “works of the flesh” is going to Heaven when Paul says that they “shall not inherit the Kingdom of God.”

This is where many will call me unloving. To that I ask, “Do you think that God would have sent an unloving man to prepare the people to meet Jesus?” That was John’s job according to Luke 1:17: “to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.” I’m teaching exactly what John said in Mark 6:16-18. John rebuked King Herod for marrying a woman while she was married to another man, his own brother, Philip. Anyone who does the same today is worthy of the same rebuke.

The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning… It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise … (Ecc. 7:4-5).

Caleb Robertson lives in Martinsville. The My Word section is for submissions from the general public within the Bulletin's coverage area and does not necessarily represent the views of the Bulletin.

